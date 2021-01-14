The Long-Term Care Awards
USA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Process Success Foundation along with the Rose Smalls Brown Initiative is saluting nursing home and health care workers. In December we are raising money to begin our efforts next year. This important campaign begins a yearlong salute to these heroes and angles that serve our community. These workers are on the frontline daily and make huge sacrifices protecting our valued family members.
In 2021 we will be producing comedy shows to bring laughter to these amazing health care workers and the community. In addition, we will honor some special nursing home workers with the Lenoir Jenkins Thumbody Award. It is important that the efforts of these amazing individuals are recognized. Comedian and On-Air personality Arlen “GRIFF” Griffin the founder of the Process Success Foundation wants these workers and the world to know of the amazing work that happens each day in nursing homes.
If you would like to donate you can visit our site at https://paypal.me/pools/c/8vbwIXRVjc . This donation will assist us in providing awards to these amazing individuals that are on the frontline. If you would like to be a sponsor, please contact us at processsuccessfoundation@gmail.com or rsbi2016@gmail.com. Also, if you would like to recognize an amazing worker or facility send us an email. Help us make sure these workers know that we see them and recognize their efforts. We will have the first virtual Long-Term Care Award show on Thursday, January 21, 2021. Join us for laughter as we salute these heroes. Tickets available at Eventbrite.com.
Contact: The Process Success Foundation
Email: Processsuccessfoundation@gmail.com
Contact: The Rose Smalls Brown Initiative
Email: rsbi2016@gmail.com
