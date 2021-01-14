Crowley Company Honored with Four 2021 Platinum Modern Library Awards
Worldwide leader in digitization solutions for cultural heritage archives and records management earns top distinctions in library awards program.
These awards are based on end-user feedback. To be honored with a Modern Library award is, by extension, to be honored by our customers. I find that both humbling and gratifying.”FREDERICK, MARYLAND, USA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crowley Company (Crowley), a worldwide leader in digitization scanning solutions and services with offices in Frederick, Maryland, San Dimas, California and Basingstoke, UK, is pleased to announce that the firm has been honored with LibraryWorks’ Modern Library (MLA) awards for the seventh consecutive year. Since the award programs’ inception in 2015, Crowley has amassed 22 total awards, this year earning four Platinum distinctions, the highest honor offered.
Notes Crowley Company president, Patrick Crowley, “These awards are based on end-user feedback. To be honored with a Modern Library award is, by extension, to be honored by our customers. I find that both humbling and gratifying.”
Digital Scanners, Digitization Services Receive Platinum Awards
The Modern Library Awards were created to recognize the top products and services in the library industry. Applications were submitted in the Fall of 2020, batched into small groups and sent to the LibraryWorks database of more than 80,000 librarians at public, K-12, academic and special libraries for judging. Only customers having experience with the products or services submitted were permitted to judge, resulting in an unbiased format.
All entries were ranked and scored by direct end-users. Judging was on a scale of 1-10 and covered the areas of functionality, value and customer service.
Crowley’s 2021 honorees include:
Crowley Imaging. As a repository for historical and collected works and records, libraries comprise a significant portion of Crowley Imaging’s digitization services clientele. Since 1980, Crowley has served the preservation needs of archivists, librarians, historians and record managers by digitizing important cultural heritage documents, newspapers, maps, books, microfilm, photographs, slides and other media. Crowley’s own history is steeped in micrographics, ensuring a full understanding of the analog-to-digital cycle and its unique challenges. As a manufacturer and reseller of the best-known scanner brands in the industry, Crowley Imaging’s access to technology for quality digitization is unparalleled, resulting in the divisions’ fourth MLA platinum distinction. In 2017, the division was also honored as Service of the Year by the program.
Mekel Technology MACH-series microfilm scanners. Manufactured by The Crowley Company, the MACH-series scanners are three-time platinum (2021, 2020, 2016) and one-time gold (2018) MLA award winners. The MACH-series scanners, powered by Crowley’s custom Quantum software suite, are a staple for libraries with large collections of microfilm. Designed to handle a wide variety of 16 mm and 35 mm microfilm types, Mekel scanners provide superior, FADGI-rated image quality at high scan speeds.
The Mekel Technology MACH10 is known for its image quality and speed, capturing a 100' roll in 2.5 minutes with up to 600 dpi true optical resolution. The MACH12, used in libraries and service bureaus to fulfill National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) grants and to meet National Digital Newspaper Program (NDNP) requirements, offers up to 750 dpi true optical resolution. The MACH5 and the new portable MACH Mini models round out the scanner series.
Zeutschel OS Q Overhead Scanner. Released to market in 2019, the Zeutschel OS Q series is already impressing libraries and archives around the world with its capture quality, productivity and media flexibility. Advancing upon its acclaimed (and MLA award-winning) predecessor, the OS 14000 series, the OS Q scanners utilize new camera technology, ergonomics and faster capture to offer even more accuracy to the original media. Able to produce FADGI 4-star images, the OS Q series is available in A0, A1 and A2 sizes and features bi-directional scanning and interchangeable camera, lenses, book cradle and table options.
Zeutschel ScanStudio Document and Graphic Arts Scanner.
Hailed as an all-in-one graphic arts capture studio for archives and libraries with multi-media collections, the Zeutschel ScanStudio utilizes high-quality German engineering to expertly digitize all media types including: photos, negatives; bound and loose documents; stamps and collections with fine detail; oversized maps, blueprints and more. Available in A0, A1 and A2 sizes, the ScanStudio offers an option of 100 or 150 MP camera and can capture images meeting 4-star FADGI guidelines.
Since 2015, The Crowley Company products and services have won a total of 22 Modern Library Awards (view PDF). Past award-winning scanners include the Zeutschel OS 14000, OS 12002 and zeta scan systems, the Crowley ODS book scanner and the Crowley UScan+ HD universal film scanner.
About The Crowley Company
The Crowley Company is a world leader in digital scanning technologies manufacture and resale and provides an extensive number of digital document and film conversion services to the library, academic, publishing, commercial, government and archive sectors.
About LibraryWorks
LibraryWorks helps administrators to make informed decisions about library technology, automation and software, collection development and management, facilities and furnishings, staffing, purchasing, and other areas that drive effective strategic planning and day-to-day operations. The LibraryWorks family of resources can help to identify best practices, monitor trends, evaluate new products and services, apply for grants and funding, post or find a job, and even enjoy some library humor.
About the Modern Library Awards program
The Modern Library Awards (MLAs) is a review program designed to recognize elite products and services in the market which can help library management personnel enhance the quality-of-experience for the library user and increase the performance of their library systems.
