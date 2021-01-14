West Tennessee Weekly Construction January 13-20, 2021

District 47 - West TN – Northern DYER COUNTY, SR-3 (US-51): The repair of bridges on US 51 (SR 3) over SR 211 in Dyersburg will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

DYER COUNTY, SR-20: The repair of bridge on US 412 (SR 20) over Hogwallow Road will cause temporary lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 55 MPH.

HENDERSON COUNTY (New Lexington By-Pass): The grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, signals and paving on US 412 (SR 459) from US 412 (SR 20) west of Lexington to near SR 22 south of Lexington. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HENRY COUNTY, SR-54: The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining wall and paving on SR 54 from near Rison Street to near Smith Road. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH.

OBION COUNTY, Future I-69 (Phase 3): Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and paving on future I-69 from west of SR 21 to US 51 (SR 3) will cause possible lane closures throughout the project.

Tuesday, October 13, 2020: Bethlehem Road north from Clifford Rives Road to Lindenwood Road will be closed. Claude Tucker Road north from Cloys Road to Section Line Road will be closed. Detour routes are posted.

TDOT District 47 MAINTENANCE: Wednesday, January 13 through Wednesday, January 20, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

District 48 - West TN – Middle/Southern CROCKETT COUNTY, SR-20 (US 412) (Non-TDOT work): Wednesday, January 13 through Wednesday, January 20, 7:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on SR 20 (US 412) east and westbound in Bells, TN at SR 88, for the installation of a turning lane in the median and shoulder upgrades.

HARDEMAN COUNTY, SR-125: Monday, January 25 and Tuesday, January 26: SR 125 at log mile 29.69, in Silerton, the roadway will be closed for removal of poor concrete channel slabs and placing new ones. Detour will be posted.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-69: The construction of a Bulb Tee bridge over Doe Creek along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 69 at LM 10.06. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HARDIN COUNTY, SR-128: The grading, drainage and paving on SR 128 from south of Pyburns Drive (LM 3.11) to north of SR 226 (Airport Road) (LM 6.54). Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway.

HAYWOOD COUNTY, SR-19 (Brownsville Bypass): The construction of an I-Beam bridge along with grading, drainage, and paving may cause temporary lane closures on SR 19 (Brownsville Bypass) from east of SR 87 to west of Windrow Rd. One lane will remain. Motorists should watch for trucks entering and exiting the roadway. Speed limit is reduced to 45 MPH within the project limits. Shaw Chapel and King Road are closed at SR 19 and a detour put in place. Haralson St (Old SR19) will be closed at SR19 Bypass beginning Wednesday 11-4-2020 and a detour put in place.

MADISON COUNTY, I-40: The widening of I-40 east of US 45 (SR 5) MM 82.0 to east of US 70

(SR 1) MM 87.0 in Jackson, including bridges, retaining walls and installation of TDOT Smartway Intelligent Transportation System.

Wednesday, January 13 through Wednesday, January 20, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

LOOK AHEAD Monday, January 18, 10:00 a.m. to Summer of 2021: Old Henderson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

Monday, January 25, 10:00 a.m. to Summer of 2021: Watson Rd. Bridge over I-40 will be closed to thru traffic for Phase 1 bridge demolition activities. Detours will be posted for traffic.

Wednesday, January 20 through Wednesday, January 27, 7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m.: Campbell St. will be down to one lane in each direction over I-40 for Phase 1 bridge construction activities.

Monday, January 25 through Sunday, February 7, 7:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for placing of barrier rail.

MADISON COUNTY, SR-186 (US 45 Bypass) and I-40: Interchange improvements on SR 186 (US 45) north and southbound from the I-40 ramps to Old Hickory Blvd for paving and construction of retaining walls. Widening of I-40 from just east of Exit 79 to just east of Exit 82.

Monday, January 18 through Wednesday, January 20, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Monday, January 18 through Wednesday, January 20, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for removal of barrier rail.

LOOK AHEAD Thursday, January 21 and Friday, January 22, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Thursday, January 21, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for removal of barrier rail.

Monday, January 25 through Wednesday, January 27, 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m.: SR 5 (Highland Avenue) will have intermittent left and right lane closures both north and southbound from Vann Drive to the Carriage House/Ridgecrest intersection for signal installation activities.

Monday, January 25 through Wednesday, January 27, 8:00 p.m.–6:00 a.m.: I-40 east and westbound will have intermittent left lane closures from Exit 79 to Exit 82 for removal of barrier rail.

MCNAIRY COUNTY, SR-57: The resurfacing with hot in place recycling on SR 57 from the Ramer City Limits to the Hardin County Line, including bridge expansion joint repair will cause intermittent lane closures daily.

TDOT District 48 MAINTENANCE: Wednesday, January 13 through Wednesday, January 20, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures at various locations in Region IV in order to repair pavement on an as needed basis.

District 49 - West TN – Southwest FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-193: Thursday, January 28 and Friday, January 29: SR 193 at log mile 7.71, in Macon the roadway will be closed for removal of poor concrete channel slabs and placing new ones. Detour will be posted.

FAYETTE COUNTY, SR-196: The repair of bridge over Shaw Creek will cause a lane closure with temporary traffic signal near MM 7.0.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, SR-88: FWD testing on SR-88 from MM0.0 - MM9.5 Thursday, January 14, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: The FWD testing on SR-88 from MM 0.0 (Dee Webb Rd) to MM 9.5 (Porter’s Gap Rd) will cause intermittent lane closures.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : The grading, drainage, construction of concrete Bulb-Tee and I-beam bridges, signals and paving on SR 14 from east of Old Covington Pike to SR 385 will cause possible lane closures throughout the project. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-14 : Construction on SR 14 for a widening project from SR 385 to east of Kerrville Rosemark Rd. There will be possible temporary lane closures throughout the project. Access to SR 14 from McCalla Rd West will be permanently detoured to Donnell Rd. *Speed limit has been reduced to 45 MPH.

SHELBY COUNTY, SR-205 : The addition of turn lanes on SR 205 (Airline Rd) from Brooks River Drive to south of I 40 will have lane closures throughout the project.

Thursday, January 14 through Wednesday, January 20, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be intermittent lane closures on SR 205 north and southbound from Brooks River Drive (LM 15.75) to just south of I-40 (LM 16.07) to perform temporary road widening work. There will be one lane traffic with flaggers present at times. *Speed limit has been reduced to 35 MPH. Weather Permitting.

TIPTON COUNTY, SR-59 : The Emergency Slide Repair of SR 59 near MM 1.0 will cause a road closure with full detour signed.

TDOT District 49 MAINTENANCE : Thursday, January 14 through Wednesday, January 20, 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.: There will be possible lane closures on all interstates and state routes in District 49 for routine maintenance activities on an as needed basis.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Signing on various Interstates and State Routes

Wednesday, January 13 through Tuesday, January 19, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures to install overhead signs in Shelby County on I-240 westbound EXIT 21 to SR 4 (Lamar Ave.), I-240 eastbound EXIT 21 to SR-4 northbound (Lamar Ave.), SR 4 southbound (Lamar-loop ramp only) to I-240 eastbound, I-240 westbound EXIT 23A to Airways Blvd northbound, I-240 westbound EXIT 23B to Airways Blvd southbound, I-55 northbound EXIT 6A to I-240 eastbound, I-55 northbound “On” ramp from SR 3 (Elvis Presley Blvd), I-55 southbound lane to continue I-55 southbound at the I-55/I-240 junction. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, January 13 through Tuesday, January 19, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures to install overhead signs at various locations in Shelby County on I-240 eastbound and westbound, MM 21.2–MM 25.8, one lane will be CLOSED and on I-55 northbound and southbound, MM 5.0–6.8, two lanes will be CLOSED. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

LOOK AHEAD

Wednesday, January 20 through Tuesday, January 26, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures to install overhead signs in Shelby County on I-240 westbound EXIT 21 to SR 4 (Lamar Ave.), I-240 eastbound EXIT 21 to SR 4 northbound (Lamar Ave.), SR 4 southbound (Lamar-loop ramp only) to I-240 eastbound, I-240 westbound EXIT 23A to Airways Blvd northbound, I-240 westbound EXIT 23B to Airways Blvd southbound, I-55 northbound EXIT 6A to I-240 eastbound, I-55 northbound “On” ramp from SR 3 (Elvis Presley Blvd), I-55 southbound lane to continue I-55 southbound at the I-55/I-240 junction. Weather Permitting.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Guardrail/Concrete Barrier Rail Repair:

Thursday, January 14 through Wednesday, January 20, 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.: There will be daytime lane closures at various locations on SR 195, MM 3.0-MM 3.4 (Fayette County), SR-3,

MM 10.0–MM 24.0 (Lauderdale County), SR 206, MM 2.3 (Tipton County), and on SR 59, MM 20.6 (Tipton County). One lane will be closed. Flagmen will be used to direct traffic. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, January 13 through Tuesday, January 19, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be night time lane closures at various locations on SR 3 (Shelby County), SR 385 (Shelby County), SR 14 (Shelby County), SR 15 (Shelby County), I-40 (Fayette and Shelby Counties), I-269 (Shelby and Fayette Counties), I-55 and I-240. One lane will be CLOSED to repair damaged guardrail. THP will assist with traffic control. Weather Permitting.

Wednesday, January 13 through Tuesday, January 19, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at the I-55 southbound EXIT 6B to I-240 northbound, I-55 southbound EXIT 7 “On” ramp from SR 14, I-240 westbound EXIT 25A to I-55 southbound, and the SR 385 westbound “On” ramp from Hacks Cross.

LOOK AHEAD:

Wednesday, January 20 through Tuesday, January 26, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime ramp closures in Shelby County at the I-55 southbound EXIT 6B to I-240 northbound, I-55 southbound EXIT 7 “On” ramp from SR 14, I-240 westbound EXIT 25A to I-55 southbound, and the SR 385 westbound “On” ramp from Hacks Cross.

TDOT District 49 On-Call Sweeping and Drain Cleaning

Wednesday, January 13 and Thursday, January 14, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures on SR 4 east and westbound from (MM 5.0-MM 7.0), SR 3 north and southbound from (MM 0.0-MM 9.0) AND SR 385 east and westbound from (MM 0.0-MM 5.0) for the purpose of drain cleaning

Monday, January 18 through Thursday, January 21, 8:00 p.m.-6:00 a.m.: There will be nighttime lane closures on I-240 north and southbound from I-40 (MM 13.0 to MM 26.0) AND I-40 east and westbound from (MM 11.0 to MM 16.0) for the purpose of drain cleaning. Weather Permitting.

