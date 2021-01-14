Rebecca Zung and Niki Woehler Discuss Female Disruptors with Candice Georgiadis
Rebecca Zung, top 1% attorney in family law and author. Niki Woehler, Old Town Scottsdale Arizona-based artist
— Rebecca Zung, top 1% attorney in family law and author
Rebecca Zung, top 1% attorney in family law and author
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
“People will think what you tell them to think” — my business coach, Kelly Townsend, was working with me while I was setting up my own law practice. I was worried because I had practiced law, then spent a couple of years as a financial advisor (had my Series 7 and 66) and was going back to law. I thought everyone would think I was a flake going back and forth. She said “people will think what you tell them to think” — and then said “you are going to tell them to think that you are the only family law attorney in town that has a financial background, so you are more qualified than everyone else.” So I marketed myself that way and guess what — many people who hired me said that they were hiring me because I was the only attorney in town that had a financial background so they knew I could handle their case better! Go figure!
“Whatever you say, say it with authority and people will believe you” — my dad used to say this all time. Now I use that when I teach about negotiation. I also use this as an example of how narcissists are able to use their voodoo and cast spells on people.
“Stop trying to make not your people your people” — not sure where I heard this first but this is just seriously one of the best pieces of advice ever. Some people just won’t like you, won’t get you, or don’t think what you wanted them to think about you. It’s fine. Wish them well and move on. They aren’t your people. Lots of other people are your people. Just focus on them. I take this advice pretty much every single day.
We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?
I want to create SLAY Your Negotiation with a Narcissist for lots of different sectors –
SLAY Your Negotiation with a Narcissist in Business
SLAY Your Negotiation with a Narcissist in Divorce
SLAY Your Negotiation with a Narcissist in Family Relationships
SLAY Your Negotiation with a Narcissist for Teens
Etc
I also want to create a program for lawyers and a network for lawyers who are certified in my SLAY methodology.
I also want to create a non-profit for people to get access to funds for legal representation against narcissists.
I’m also planning a TED talk, a documentary and so much more!
In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by ‘women disruptors’ that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?
Women are often not taken seriously especially in business. There really still is a glass ceiling at the very top of the food chain. Even women lawyers are only paid $.70 cents on every male dollars. It’s time we all learn to “negotiate our best lives”.
Niki Woehler, Old Town Scottsdale Arizona-based artist
In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?
For me, it’s all about INTENT. Are you disrupting with the intent for good? Then it’s a good thing. But if you’re disrupting for the sake of disruption, or to cause a negative effect, then it’s not good. I want to leave this world a little more beautiful than it was before I lived. Whether via my art, or through inspiring just one person to live their own dreams because I had the courage to live mine. Can you imagine how amazing this world would be if we all followed our dreams??
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
Often when I post images of my work on social media I attach inspiring quotes from famous artists or poets to them. I remember so clearly reading the quote “Don’t think about making art, just get it done. Let everyone else decide if it’s good or bad, whether they love it or hate it. While they are deciding, make even more art.” — Andy Warhol.
