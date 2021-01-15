SUNSHINE PHYSIOTHERAPY EXPANDS SERVICES TO INCLUDE UNIQUE PELVIC FLOOR PHYSIOTHERAPY
"Pelvic Floor Dysfunction is very common complaint, and many people struggle to find care and support needed to overcome the issues they face."DELTA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every day, millions of people around the world suffer from the discomfort and embarrassment that can occur from Pelvic Floor Dysfunction. This disorder affects both men and women, and in Canada alone, there is an estimated 3.3 million people suffering from the condition each year.
Sunshine Physiotherapy and Sports Clinic is pleased to be expanding its range of services to include pelvic floor physiotherapy. This unique treatment will allow Sunshine’s fully-trained physiotherapists to assess and treat the core muscles typically associated with the dysfunction, ensuring clients can get their lives back on track.
Despite being incredibly widespread, pelvic floor issues are commonly misdiagnosed or missed entirely because it does not appea in blood tests or other medical investigations. This leaves sufferers often having to face these issues alone. Eager to transform the lives of these patients, award-winning physiotherapy provider Sunshine Physiotherapy and Sports Clinic is expanding its range of services to now offer clients a unique pelvic floor physiotherapy treatment.
This exclusive therapy comes from Sunshine Physiotherapy’s highly trained staff, and has been designed to help sufferers ease their symptoms and enjoy their life. The treatment includes an examination of the muscles involved with urinary, bowel, and sexual function, which then allows the expert Sunshine team to create a bespoke treatment plan. This examination will review the patient’s neck, mid-back, low back, hip, and pelvic area, and the following treatment plan will not require any medication or surgery.
Pelvic Floor Dysfunction is commonly caused by weak muscles, which can lead to a range of symptoms, including incontinence. While pelvic floor strengthening exercises and Kegels are an essential part of helping to improve these symptoms, they are not the overall solution. When treating this disorder, it is not about tightening the pelvic floor but strengthening it. Sunshine Physiotherapy’s specialist range of exercises focuses on allowing users to relax and gently stretch the pelvic floor muscles, boosting its overall strength.
Pelvic floor problems can arise from a range of issues, and Sunshine Physiotherapy’s new service is targeted for; Prenatal and Postpartum; Post Menopause; Post Surgery; Incontinence issues; Diastasis Recti; and breathing and pelvic floor issues. The highly experienced and fully certified physiotherapists will provide a range of treatments, including bladder training, pelvic tapping, joint stability and mobilization exercises, and ultrasound.
Sunshine Physiotherapy and Sports Clinic is dedicated to providing its clients with the highest quality of care and evidence-based physiotherapy techniques. The talented team has over a decade of clinical experience, treating patients with a wide range of illnesses.
The company utilizes the best physiotherapy modalities available, including LASER, shockwave therapy, and 3D body scanner. Sunshine Physiotherapy currently operates from two locations, Delta and Surrey, and works with clients from across lower mainland, Canada.
Nitika Karir, Managing Director at Sunshine Physiotherapy, added, “We are really pleased to be able to expand our services even further with the addition of our pelvic floor physiotherapy. Pelvic Floor Dysfunction is an incredibly common complaint, and many people struggle to find the care and support needed to overcome the issues they face.
Our new treatment is a unique opportunity for people suffering from issues with their pelvic floor. Our highly experienced team will work closely with each client, building a bespoke plan to help them strengthen their core and relieve the discomfort and issues that they face.”
For more information on Sunshine Physiotherapy and Sports Clinic, visit www.sunshinephysio.ca
