Seeking Nominations for Alternative Educator of the Year

The Alternative Education Association (AEA) of Maine is looking for nominations for the AEA of Maine Educator of the Year award.

The purpose of this award is to recognize an Alternative Educator who has provided exceptional opportunities and advancements for Maine’s at risk students. This is a GREAT way to recognize those in Alternative Education who are doing outstanding work and brings attention to the amazing work that is being done around our State.

Click Here for the Alternative Educator of the Year Guidelines. If you have any questions, please contact Lenny Holmes at lholmes@bonnyeagle.org.