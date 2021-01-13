Seeking Nominations for Alternative Educator of the Year

The Alternative Education Association (AEA) of Maine is looking for nominations for the AEA of Maine Educator of the Year award.
The purpose of this award is to recognize an Alternative Educator who has provided exceptional opportunities and advancements for Maine’s at risk students. This is a GREAT way to recognize those in Alternative Education who are doing outstanding work and brings attention to the amazing work that is being done around our State.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.