CLEARED4 LAUNCHES VACCINATION VERIFICATION PLATFORM WITH HUMAN API, SUPPORTING SAFE REOPENING OF VENUES

CLEARED4 adds COVID-19 Vaccine Verification to its platform, is empowering People to Safely Return to Work, Travel and Normal LifeNEW YORK, NY, USA, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLEARED4, a market leader in COVID-19 safety solutions, announced it has integrated COVID-19 vaccination verification into its platform through Human API. Human API, a digital health data platform, enables CLEARED4 users to access their COVID-19 vaccination proof from over 30,000 labs and electronic health systems in the US.
As businesses look to reopen safely for customers, fans, and employees in 2021, vaccination data, together with COVID-19 test results and symptom monitoring capabilities will be pivotal to establishing appropriate safety protocols. This strategic partnership with Human API allows CLEARED4’s clients and end users to access and present their health data in a fast, secure, and fully digital way. CLEARED4 has a proprietary method of validating and storing user health data to minimize fraud and misuse of the information.
“We know accessing COVID-19 test results and vaccination proof in real-time will be critical to a safe reopening of workplaces and venues across the country,” said Dr. Soumi Eachempati, CEO of CLEARED4. “CLEARED4 needed a platform that could deliver ubiquitous health data and found that in Human API’s digital health data platform. After months of development and testing, our clients are now using our industry-first solution to make better informed decisions about when and how to reopen safely.”
“Secure, real-time access to COVID-19 test results and vaccination data is pivotal to helping us reopen the country safely and keep people healthy,” said Andrei Pop, Founding CEO of Human API. “We never envisioned an event like the pandemic when we started, but our platform was built to facilitate and fulfill this exact type of consumer interaction. We’re thrilled to be powering organizations like CLEARED4 that are paving the way for a return to normal work and life.”
Launched in April 2020CLEARED4’s COVID-19 safety solutions use text messaging, health-centric technologies and on-site kiosks to obtain valuable health clearance and optimize safe reopenings. The CLEARED4 solution can be easily integrated into a client or venues app, or used as a standalone product. This unique approach is aimed at maximizing adoption which ultimately enables venues to open in the safest possible way. CLEARED4 recently celebrated the issuance of its one millionth COVID-19 access pass and is currently being used across industries such as finance (Soros Capital Management), education (Manhasset School District), sports stadiums (including AT&T Stadium the home of the Dallas Cowboys), municipalities (Suffolk County) and manufacturing (Misonix and Sun Chemical).
About CLEARED4
CLEARED4® is a patent-pending, HIPAA-compliant platform helping businesses, schools, stadiums, and municipalities safely reopen. CLEARED4 seamlessly monitors employee and student COVID-19 symptoms, quarantining those at risk and enabling others to return to school and work, in keeping with the constantly changing state mandates. CLEARED4, one of a suite of health safety solutions by Chelsea Health Solutions, recently issued its one millionth COVID-free Access Pass to its client base of finance, hospitality, film, manufacturing, and retail firms, as well as stadiums, school systems, and municipalities.
Pioneered from advanced technology, CLEARED4 includes advanced symptom monitoring, integrated access control, automated contract tracing, COVID-19 testing, and vaccination verification. CLEARED4 is integrated with a number of testing solutions to provide clients comprehensive surveillance and diagnostic testing that seamlessly uploads into CLEARED4.
CLEARED4 is easy to implement and can be integrated into the back-to-work plan of a new client within 24 hours. For more information, visit www.CLEARED4.org.
About Human API
Human API is on a mission to radically accelerate the pace of health innovation by giving consumers the easiest way to connect and share health data with companies they trust. The company has built a digital health data platform that connects, normalizes, and structures data from a rapidly-growing network of hospitals, HIEs, EHR data partners, pharmacies, labs, wearable devices and fitness apps. Human API empowers insurance, corporate wellness, health plans, digital therapeutics and clinical research organizations to build and deliver consumer-centric apps and services with electronic health records (EHR) and personal device data from everywhere. For more information, visit https://www.humanapi.co.
