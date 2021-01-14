COURAGE IGENE HOST 2021 SCHOOL OF MINISTRY
COURAGE IGENE BEGINS 2021 ONLINE MINISTRY TRAININGDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With years of practical experience in theology, United States based Courage Igene has bridged the gap in America by establishing the online ministry training school called "Joshua Generation School Of Ministry" (JGM), where Christians, Organizations and churches can be equipped for the work of the ministry.
However, Organizations & Churches can send their workers and ministers to have an in depth experience on how ministry can be managed effectively. The vision of Joshua Generation School of Ministry is “Equipping the saints for the work of the ministry” (Ephesians 4:12).
According to Courage Igene, in a statement made to the media, he said the school was designed in a way that would make it easier for everyone all over the world to participate adding also that there are over 60 courses to be taken in a two-year period.
Apostle Courage Igene, who has an in depth knowledge of the ministerial work as an itinerary preacher and a teacher of the word, runs an outline of five dimensions of the training courses that covers Church Administration, Spiritual, Ethics, Practical and Theology. Some of the courses that the institute offers include: The Ministry of the Minister, Keys of an Effective Minister, Biblical Doctrines, Homiletics, Hermeneutics and Exegesis, The Pulpit Ministry, Dos and Don’ts of the Pulpit Ministry, Understanding Ministry Gifts and Callings and The five Fold Ministry. A bonus course has also been introduced handled by Dr. Tanya Mays Jeune & Dr. Vivian Godwin (The Ministers Health) while Apostle Courage Igene is the primary instructor of all classes.
The school session according to the statement starts between March and June, (Spring Session), then September to December 2021. Fall Session.
At the completion of their courses on line, the successful students of the on-line Bible School would be hosted to a Graduation Banquet where they would be celebtated with the symbolic academic cap and gown and issued certificates, presented with awards of excellence, imparted with prayers and then formally released into their respective areas of ministerial callings. Joshua Generation School of Ministry has raised several General Overseers doing great exploits in God’s kingdom all the parts of the world.
