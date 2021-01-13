Drivers for app-based ride-hailing and delivery services filed a lawsuit Tuesday to overturn a California ballot initiative that makes them independent contractors instead of employees eligible for benefits and job protections.
Jan 13, 2021
You just read:
Some Uber, Lyft drivers sue over California ballot measure
