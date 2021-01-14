CloudChomp Expands its Infrastructure Rightsizing and Modernization Platform for RDS and Aurora
Starting in 2021, we embark on a new journey, helping businesses ensure measurable outcomes are achieved, and if not, to understand why.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CloudChomp, Inc., a leader in AWS cloud migration planning and discovery solutions and Advanced Technology Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN), announces the latest release for CloudChomp’s CC Analyzer, including Post Migration features that provide customers with ongoing modernization and rightsizing recommendations, and an updated UI which allows customers to see their data in a more condensed view. Accountability Reporting in CC Analyzer, version 4.0, gives customers the ability to track the progress of their migration projects, ensuring the entire team has stayed on track based on speed, cost, and provisioning. CloudChomp’s customers have been asking for expanded tooling that will help them navigate from discovery to migration planning, and post migration modernization for workloads that are already in the cloud.
The post migration features included in this new release provide customers with the ability to continue to rightsize and modernize their EC2 and VMware on AWS cloud environment after their migrations. With CC Analyzer being a collaborative workspace where multiple team members have access to the data and analytics, Accountability Reporting was an especially important feature to add in order to keep everyone on track to achieve customer goals.
“For the past 5 years, CloudChomp focused on one mission, helping customers reach a directional decision for an AWS Cloud migration in a fraction of the time, cost, and complexity,” said CEO David Pulaski. “Starting in 2021, we embark on a new journey, helping businesses ensure measureable outcomes are achieved, and if not, to understand why. Now that our analytics can be run on AWS EC2 and VMWare Cloud on AWS, we are extending our analytics to continue to add value to our customer’s migration and post migration projects.”
CloudChomp accelerates and manages cloud migrations and modernization projects through an easy to use collaborative workspace. Agentless, automated discovery, TCO, Financial Modeling, Windows License Planning, Application Discovery, Dependency Mapping, and ongoing rightsizing and modernization tools help you hold your team accountable for building and executing your pre and post-migration cloud journey. It installs to almost any data source in less than an hour and produces TCO and right sizing recommendations in 24 hours in most cases. On average, CC Analyzer is showing customers a 41% savings over traditional lift and shift strategies.
About CloudChomp, Inc.
CloudChomp, Inc. is a cloud migration tools company, helping organizations take a bite out of 21st Century Computing and IT Costs, turning bits and bytes into dollars and cents. It was founded with the explicit mission of accelerating right-sized migration to Amazon Web Services and eliminating the waste associated with manual and expensive assessment processes. The platform is built on and highly optimized for Amazon Web Services. The company is founded by two veteran software executives who have built and created exits for four other software companies. For more information, visit http://www.cloudchomp.com/ or connect with CloudChomp on LinkedIn or Twitter.
