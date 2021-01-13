Notice of Virtual Informational Public Meeting WV-9 Planning and Environmental Linkages Study

Page Content

The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) will hold an agency-level virtual public meeting January 28, 2021 for the WV 9 Planning and Environmental Linkages Study. The study seeks to improve the east-west transportation link between Martinsburg and Berkeley Springs, West Virginia and will identify transportation needs in the corridor and conduct a preliminary assessment of alternatives to upgrade and/or relocate WV 9. The concepts evaluated will include new road construction as well as upgrades to existing WV 9. This is a planning level workshop through which the WVDOH and the consultant team will present project information and seek agency input regarding potential environmental and socioeconomic constraints within the project study area. The formal presentation will begin at 1:00PM. Please see below for meeting access information.

Those wishing to file written comments may send them on or before February 28, 2021 to: Mr. Elwood Penn, Director, Planning Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1900 Kanawha Boulevard, Building 5, Room 740, Charleston, West Virginia 25305. Visit the WVDOH website at http://go.wv.gov/dotcomment​ for project information and the opportunity to comment on the project.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs, and activities. Please contact us at (304) 414-6901. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice).

