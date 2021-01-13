Notice of Virtual Informational Public Meeting WV-9 Planning and Environmental Linkages Study
The West Virginia Department of Transportation will, upon request, provide reasonable accommodations including auxiliary aids and services necessary to afford an individual with a disability an equal opportunity to participate in our services, programs, and activities. Please contact us at (304) 414-6901. Persons with hearing or speech impairments can reach all state agencies by calling (800) 982-8772 (voice to TDD) or (800) 982-8771 (TDD to voice).
Join from the meeting link
Join by meeting number
Meeting number (access code): 179 583 5396
Meeting password: GhPYAP8ii26
Join by phone
+1-202-860-2110 United States Toll (Washington D.C.)
+1-646-992-2010 United States Toll (New York City)
Global call-in numbers | Toll-free calling restrictions
Join from a video system or application
Dial 1795835396@mbakermeet.webex.com
You can also dial 173.243.2.68 and enter your meeting number.
Join using Microsoft Lync or Microsoft Skype for Business
Dial 1795835396.mbakermeet@lync.webex.com