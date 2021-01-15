Most High Media Enters Into A National Distribution Agreement with STIRR TV

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most High Media, a producer of unique addiction recovery content, has entered into a licensing agreement with America vs Addiction which streams on Sinclair Broadcasting's STIRR TV. The emotionally engaging shows include documentaries, personal stories, and podcasts that explore the principles of recovery from a broad scope of perspectives.

"We have worked hard to produce quality content that we are excited to bring to a national audience" says, Christian Janson, Executive Director of Most High Media. "Bringing a platform that is entertaining and insightful will help people understand the severity and scope of this national epidemic" says Janson.

Sinclair Broadcasting's' STIRR Channel has grown rapidly, expanding its reach past 8 million screens in under two years. Most High Media will have a prime time slot, 7pm Wednesday on channel 245, America vs Addiction, with additional shows airing daily in other time slots. "We will be adding more shows and the podcasts each week" says Janson. STIRR is expanding into over 20 million Samsung TVs in January 2021.

As the disease of addiction continues to ravage the United States, Most High Media will be on the front lines, offering insights, connections and hope to the recovery community. "This will be an important asset to the recovery community" says Janson.

For more information, contact@themosthighshow.com

Leslie Janson
Most High Media
+1 657-464-7159
contact@themosthighshow.com
