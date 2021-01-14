New podcast for event planners shares expert insights on hosting events during COVID-19

The EventBuzz podcast, by Purplepass, interviews different event planners, discussing real life experiences, challenges, planning tips for listeners.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, SAN DIEGO, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With COVID-19 sending a halt to all in-person events worldwide, event planners were forced to cancel, delay and pause most events in 2020. In direct response to a paralyzed event industry and dazed promoters, Purplepass created the EventBuzz podcast. Each episode features interviews with different industry leaders and event planners, breaking down the world of events including insider tips for maneuvering the pandemic.

The podcast’s objective is to help offer further guidance by connecting current industry leaders to listeners seeking new ways to run events during the pandemic. Each conversation is with insightful event planners of different industries who have triumphantly found solutions that work for them; what’s working, mistakes they’ve learned, tips, resources, etc.

Episodes feature conversations with a range of promoters; everywhere from museum directors, wineries, to theater teachers, educators and restaurant managers. Previous episodes have included topics on:

• Live streaming tips

• Takeout and patio dining

• Online education and engagement tips

• Virtual performing arts

• Venue safety procedures

• Running safe winery tours and tastings

New episodes are released weekly on several popular streaming services including Spotify, Pandora, Apply Podcasts, and iHeart Radio.

Listen today by searching for the EventBuzz podcast on your favorite streaming service or click here!

About Purplepass

Founded in 2008, Purplepass is an all-in-one event management hub for anything from large festivals to small gatherings and live streams. Their parent company created and operated the largest social media network for EDM/Dance Music in North America. Through the ties and relationships created, Purplepass was born out of necessity. There were no complete ticketing solutions for large single-day and multi-day festivals that covered everything from online presale, marketing analysis, pre-printed material (wristbands, ticket stock, parking stubs), volunteer management, 24/7 support, etc. Online resources lacked an easy-to-use box office for ticket sales and admittance support for tens to thousands of guests.

It was from this need that Purplepass was born. Since 2008, they have fulfilled those needs and continue to set a higher standard on what event organizers should expect from their ticketing provider.

