South Dakota Department of Transportation Announces Name the Snowplow Contest

Pierre, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) has rolled out South Dakota’s first ever Name the Snowplow Contest.

“The contest is designed to engage people across the state with the SDDOT in a fun and unique way,” says Interim Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt. “Safety on our roadways is our number one priority, and winter driving and snowplow safety awareness is vital to keeping people safe each and every day.”

The Name the Snowplow contest is now open through Jan. 31. Entries can be submitted on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/contest.

The SDDOT staff will serve as the official voters once the contest closes to the public on Jan. 31. Upon completion of staff voting, the SDDOT will announce one officially named snowplow within each of the 12 SDDOT Areas across the state.

“We encourage South Dakotans of all ages to enter the contest with imaginative and fun snowplow names to honor our South Dakota history, traditions, and love of snow,” says Jundt. “South Dakota drivers understand winter road conditions can vary mile by mile (minute by minute) during winter weather. Snowplow drivers play a key role in keeping drivers safe.”

For more information about the contest contact Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator at (605) 773-2898 or email to julie.stevenson@state.sd.us.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation offers free, up-to-date traveler information on road and weather conditions, road closures, and construction via phone, web, and a mobile app. For complete road information, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.