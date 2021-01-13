Ongoing Digitalization of Industry will Drive Growth in the Total Process Automation Market

New ARC research on the total process automation market reveals positive long-term growth outlook for both automation hardware and software products.

New digitalization features being incorporated improve control, reduce energy consumption, expand operational visibility, increase plant safety, and help improve decision support.”
— Allen Avery, Senior Analyst
DEDHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New ARC Advisory Group research on the total process automation market finds that while the COVID-19 pandemic will depress short-term growth, the long-term outlook remains positive for capital investments in both automation hardware and software products for the process industries. This is due to the underlying macro trends, including globalization, infrastructure expansion, an aging installed base of automation equipment, manufacturing labor shortages, digitalization, and the ongoing need to improve production and process controllability and reduce energy consumption and emissions.

"New digitalization features are incorporated to control production processes more precisely, improve functionalities, reduce energy consumption, expand operational visibility, increase plant safety, and provide contextualized and time-relevant information to improve decision support. As a result, automation products and software deployed in the process industries contribute to improved product quality and operational efficiency," according to Allen Avery Senior Analyst and key author of ARC's Total Automation Expenditures Process Market Research Report.

LEADING SUPPLIERS TO THE TOTAL PROCESS AUTOMATION MARKET IDENTIFIED
In addition to providing specific market data and industry trends, this ARC market research on Automation Expenditures for the Process Industries also identifies and positions the leading suppliers to this market and provides and summarizes their relevant offering. In alphabetical order, these include Emerson Automation Solutions, Endress+Hauser, General Electric, Honeywell, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens, and Yokogawa.

ABOUT THE TOTAL AUTOMATION EXPENDITURES FOR PROCESS INDUSTRIES RESEARCH
While related ARC market research covers expenditures for individual categories of automation hardware and software products (DCS, SCADA, pressure and temperature transmitters, flowmeters, MES, process historians, etc.) this ARC research report looks at the overall process automation market. The research explores current and historical market performance and related technology and business trends, identifies leading technology suppliers, and provides five-year global forecasts of total expenditures for automation hardware and software products for the process manufacturing industries. These include refining, chemicals, power generation, mining & minerals, pulp & paper, water & wastewater, and so on. This new research is based on ARC’s industry-leading market research database, extensive primary and secondary research, and proprietary economic modelling techniques. The research includes competitive analysis, plus five-year market forecasts by region, industry, and product categories. This new research is available in a variety of formats to meet the specific research and budgetary requirements of a wide variety of organizations. These include a:
• Market Intelligence Workbook (Excel) – personalized spreadsheet includes up to three years of historical data in addition to the current base year market data and five- year market forecast. This workbook enables licensed users to freely manipulate the data to make it easier to analyze the latest data for business intelligence and generate custom reports.
• Concise Market Analysis Report (PDF) – provides an executive-level summary of the current market dynamics, market forecasts, and competitive analysis, plus an overview of strategic issues. The PDF is available with or without detailed charts.

For more information on this and other available ARC market research, go to www.arcweb.com/market-studies.

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Textiles & Fabric Industry


