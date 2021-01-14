NECC partners with rSchoolToday
rSchoolToday Partners with The New England Collegiate Conference to provide an innovative game scheduling solution.TAMPA, FLORIDA, US, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- rSchoolToday is excited to partner with this forward-thinking conference to provide a new and innovative game scheduling solution at the collegiate level.
“It has been a really fun experience to work with Jacob VanRyn from the New England Collegiate Conference. rSchoolToday is committed to helping this conference automate the complicated task of creating fair and balanced game schedules at the collegiate level. Jacob is a trailblazer and a leader that understands the burden of creating schedules during “normal” times. He is also cognizant of the ever-changing landscape during these difficult times and how easily he’ll be able to create and modify schedules with a few clicks. I am confident that our scheduling solution will serve his member institutions incredibly well. It is an honor to partner with them and we are excited for what the future holds.”
Scott Rosenberg, National Collegiate Sales Manager at rSchoolToday.
“We’re really excited about our partnership with rSchoolToday. Working with Scott and his team has been terrific and we are excited to use their software within our conference for our scheduling efforts.”
Jacob VanRyn, Commissioner of the New England Collegiate Conference
About rSchoolToday:
rSchoolToday is a 25-year-old, Florida-based software company providing an integrated suite of 16 Web-based software solutions and 5 mobile apps to increase efficiency and reduce costs for the K-12 and College/University markets. rSchoolToday has many former Teachers, Athletic Directors, Principals, and Coaches on staff.
www.rschooltoday.com
About The New England Collegiate Conference:
The mission of the NECC is to provide for athletic competition among institutions that share similar academic aspirations and are committed to the importance of the total educational experience for students engaged in Sports.
The NECC comprises independent institutions whose student bodies are similar in academic achievement and whose missions and curricula are similar in educational growth of its student body. The member institutions share an educational culture that seeks to foster academic excellence.
www.neccathletics.com
Ray Dretske
rSchoolToday
+1 952-960-4999
info@rschooltoday.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter