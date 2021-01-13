Traffic alert – Us Rt 2 in the area of Kubota Dr Berlin

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Us Rt 2 is closed for both directions in the area of Kubota Dr Berlin is due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you!