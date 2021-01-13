Update Traffic alert – Us Rt 2 in the area of Kubota Dr Berlin

Us Rt 2 is open to one lane in the area of Kubota Dr Berlin is due to a crash and will be fully opened shortly.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thank you!

From: Daniell, Melanie via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 11:27 AM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov> Subject: Traffic alert – Us Rt 2 in the area of Kubota Dr Berlin

