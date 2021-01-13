Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Update Traffic alert – Us Rt 2 in the area of Kubota Dr Berlin

Rt 2 in Berlin is now fully open.

Thank you!

 

 

From: Daniell, Melanie via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 12:09 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov> Subject: Update Traffic alert – Us Rt 2 in the area of Kubota Dr Berlin

 

Us Rt 2 is open to one lane in the area of Kubota Dr Berlin is due to a crash and will be fully opened shortly.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

Thank you!

 

 

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex Barracks

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Us Rt 2 is closed for both directions in the area of Kubota Dr Berlin is due to a crash.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.  

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

Thank you!

 

