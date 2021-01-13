Update Traffic alert – Us Rt 2 in the area of Kubota Dr Berlin
Rt 2 in Berlin is now fully open.
Thank you!
From: Daniell, Melanie via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, January 13, 2021 12:09 PM To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>; DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>; AOT - TMC <AOT.TMC@vermont.gov> Subject: Update Traffic alert – Us Rt 2 in the area of Kubota Dr Berlin
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
Us Rt 2 is open to one lane in the area of Kubota Dr Berlin is due to a crash and will be fully opened shortly.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you!
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Us Rt 2 is closed for both directions in the area of Kubota Dr Berlin is due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
Thank you!