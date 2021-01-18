Myrtle Beach Golf App Launches the “Golf with Taylor Cusack Sweepstakes”

Win a free Myrtle Beach Golf Package & play a round with Taylor Cusack this Spring.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, USA, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golf Trek today announced that golfers who download the free Myrtle Beach Golf App will be entered into a sweepstakes drawing for a free golf package in Myrtle Beach, the Golf Capital of the World. The winner will also play a round of golf with Fox Sports - Swing Clinic Co-Host, Taylor Cusack.

“Our Myrtle Beach Golf App has everything you need for your Myrtle Beach golf vacation - information on golf courses, lodging, and restaurants. It also has all the details of your particular golf package,” says Parker Smith, CEO at Golf Trek. “We are especially excited to offer a chance to play golf with Taylor Cusack.”

The winner of the sweepstakes will receive:

• FREE — 3 Nights Lodging (Up to 3 guests, based on availability)

• FREE — 2 Rounds of Golf (Up to 3 golfers)

• FREE — 1 of the rounds will be with Taylor (Up to 3 golfers)

The Myrtle Beach Golf App is a free download available for iPhones and Android phones. The sweepstakes runs through March 31, 2021. A winner will be drawn at random on April 1, 2021. For more information, visit https://myrtlebeachgolfapp.com.

Golf Trek has been in the golf vacation business since 1979. It is among one of the first golf-focused travel agencies in Myrtle Beach. Golf Trek has helped golf groups book more than 1,000,000 tee times. Golf Trek’s team of local golf experts can help you with everything from booking a tee time at your favorite course, to planning your annual golf trip — and everything in between! Call Golf Trek at (866) 281-8976.

# # #