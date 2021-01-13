Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 14, 2021

 

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

January 13, 2021                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 14, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Cuyahoga

Lauren Lasko, MED

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

North Olmsted City School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Canal Winchester Local School District, CAFR

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Greene

Greene County Educational Service Center

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Harrison

Lakeland Academy Community School,  IPA

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Richland

North Central State College Foundation,  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Summit

WAPS-FM Akron City School District

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111

 

