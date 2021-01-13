For Immediate Release:

January 13, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 14, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 14, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Cuyahoga Lauren Lasko, MED 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018 North Olmsted City School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin Canal Winchester Local School District, CAFR 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Greene Greene County Educational Service Center 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Harrison Lakeland Academy Community School, IPA 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Richland North Central State College Foundation, IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Summit WAPS-FM Akron City School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

(614) 644-1111