Audit Advisory for Thursday, January 14, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, January 14, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
CAFR = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Cuyahoga
Lauren Lasko, MED
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2018
North Olmsted City School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Franklin
Canal Winchester Local School District, CAFR
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Greene
Greene County Educational Service Center
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Harrison
Lakeland Academy Community School, IPA
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Richland
North Central State College Foundation, IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Summit
WAPS-FM Akron City School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
