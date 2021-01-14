Ancillare Receives Medical Device Establishment License in Canada
Ancillare, the industry leader in Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC), obtains authorization to distribute medical devices in Canada.
Global Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC) leader Ancillare, LP, the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Ancillary Supply Chain for Phase I-IV clinical research, announced it obtained its Medical Device Establishment License (MDEL) in August of 2020 and is now actively importing medical devices in support of Phase I-IV clinical trials.
— Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer, Ancillare, LP
The MDEL, which allows for the import of medical devices, will serve to strengthen Ancillare’s global distribution network.
Ancillare applied for the MDEL in response to the Canada Border Services Agency's (CBSA) Single Window Initiative, which enacted new licensing requirements for importers of medical devices and other goods under Health Canada jurisdiction. The license demonstrates compliance to Health Canada’s Medical Device Regulation (MDR) and gives Ancillare the ability to import registered medical devices for clinical use in Canada.
“With an MDEL, Ancillare can better support our Sponsors by facilitating medical device imports,” said Dr. Joanne Santomauro, Chief Executive Officer. “Maintaining regulatory knowledge and compliance is among our key value offerings, and represents just one example of our ongoing efforts to strengthen Ancillare’s global distribution capabilities.”
To learn more about Ancillare’s service offering, including global distribution and regulatory support, visit www.Ancillare.com/Services.
About Ancillare, LP
Ancillare is the first and only Life Sciences company dedicated to Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain (CTASC) for Phase I-IV clinical research. Ancillare arms Sponsors of global clinical trials with customized, end-to-end supply plans, enabling developers of new therapies to optimize their supply chains using streamlined processes, extensive global buying power, a vast depot network, and proven teams of clinical, procurement, operations, logistics and regulatory experts. Ancillare’s industry-shaping model navigates the complexities of the Clinical Trial Ancillary Supply Chain to reduce both the overall cost and cycle time of clinical trials, and greatly improve operational efficiency across all levels of the value chain.
Ancillare has supported more than 4,000 clinical trials across 200,000 clinical sites over 100 countries with a corporate office in the United States, and distribution hubs in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Netherlands, Philippines, Russia, Taiwan, and Ukraine. To learn more, visit www.Ancillare.com.
