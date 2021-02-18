Viviana Puello

Viviana Puello of ArtTour International Launches New Podcast “The Winner’s Journey Podcast”

NEW YORK, NY, USA, February 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viviana Puello, Founder, Editor-in-Chief, and the face of ArtTour International Magazine has recently launched her own podcast to help listeners on their journey to becoming winners. Aptly named “The Winner’s Journey,” this podcast will showcase top leaders, CEOs, entrepreneurs, and award-winning professionals as they share their life experiences, journeys, and secrets for success. Viviana will be there every step of the way to help them share their stories and inspire listeners.

In the decade since Viviana created ArtTour International, she has grown her platform to reach over two million readers in over 205 countries. Viviana created ArtTour International and now, her podcast with a big picture goal in mind. “I believe in the power of art as a catalyst for social change,” says Viviana. “Our goal is to help creative entrepreneurs share their messages to create a positive impact that will elevate global consciousness. By giving these visionaries a voice, we open a dialogue that brings international communities together.”

“The Winner’s Journey” will be available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Castbox, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RadioPublic, and the top podcast platforms. This will be a remarkable podcast. Listeners are sure to feel renewed, motivated, and ready to take on the world. Viviana hopes that her platform will contribute to the betterment of humanity. Between the work she has done throughout her career to date and the exciting projects she has planned, Viviana will undoubtedly achieve this goal.

To learn more about Viviana Puello, visit her website at https://www.vivianapuello.com. To listen to “The Winner’s Journey Podcast,” visit https://anchor.fm/thewinnersjourneypodcast.

About ArtTour International and Viviana Puello

ArtTour International was created by Viviana Puello over 11 years ago to help artists market their art worldwide. With over 2.1 million readers in 205 countries, ArtTour International is the leading voice in the art world. Viviana Puello is a Colombo-American artist, curator, writer, and advocate for the arts. Viviana is the Founder, Editor-in-Chief, and face of ArtTour International and is the Founder of Vivid Arts Network, Create 4 Peace, and Artists for a Green Planet. Viviana has many exciting projects in the works spanning a myriad of mediums.

