CrossBreed Holsters expands in Springfield

CrossBreed Holsters announced their plans to expand their business in Springfield. This expansion represents $600,000 in capital investment and 10 new jobs in the area.

“During this pandemic, our citizens have relied on new opportunities to support their families and livelihoods,” Governor Mike Parson said. “CrossBreed Holsters’ expansion is another example of resilience and dedication of Missouri’s businesses to the people of our state.”

Over the last several years, CrossBreed Holsters has experienced significant workforce growth, with their team growing by 50 percent. The company’s new facility will accommodate their anticipated future growth.

“The high standard of quality built into every product we sell and ingrained into every employee we have has continued to propel our business to newer and greater levels of success each year,” said Carol Craighead, CrossBreed Holsters owner. “Each position we add is not only an investment in our business, but an investment in Springfield and all of greater Southwest Missouri that we are so fortunate to call home.”

Established in 2005, CrossBreed Holsters manufactures handmade firearms holsters. Their products have gained national recognition for their innovative design and high quality features without the nonfunctional elements of traditional holsters. The company has a strong focus on customer service with the intention that each customer will be a customer for life.

“We are excited about CrossBreed Holsters expansion in Springfield,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “Businesses continue to choose Missouri to expand because we focus on workforce development, infrastructure, and maintaining our pro-growth business climate.”

CrossBreed Holsters currently employs 58 people, and when the expansion is completed, there will be 10 additional positions open. For the expansion, CrossBreed Holsters collaborated with the Missouri Works Program, an incentive tool to help companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation.

Learn more about Missouri Works here.