PREDICTION BY COURAGE IGENE COMES TRUE
COURAGE IGENE'S PROPHECY COMES TO PASSRICHARDSON , TX, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COURAGE IGENE'S PROPHECY COMES TRUE AS UNITED STATES CONGRESS CERTIFIED JOE BIDEN AS PRESIDENT.
One of the hallmark of a good prophet is the fulfillment of prophecies. Anyone could parade himself as a prophet, but the bottom line remains the fact that the fulfillment of your words of prophecies is what actually crowns you as a good and a credible prophet which the world can venerate and hold in high esteem.
The United States Congress finally declared Joe Biden as President-elect of the United States of America and this has brought to fulfilment the prophecy and prediction made by US based seer, Courage Igene, the lead pastor in charge of All Nations Churches.
Prior to the presidential election, US based Courage Igene had a brief interview with the media of the states, October 15, 2020 talking about upcoming US presidential election in November, shared his thought on the political situation.
When asked during the press interview who he thinks will win the election, he replied; "The Republicans need to pray and work hard if they must win because what I see does not end in their favor. I see power changing hands." he said.
The award winning cleric, Courage Igene made a prediction unto Joe Biden's favor though in a noiseless way. He knew power will change hands, reason why he called for all Christians to pray for a peaceful election to avoid war, crisis or trouble. He organized prayers around the world on a special Facebook live prayer broadcast on October 27th, 2020 as he led hundreds and thousands of intercessors in prayer for America's election. He also advised everyone to vote their conscience as they are led by God.
Joe Biden has been certified by the US Congress and will be the next President of the United States of America and the Certification clears the way for Mr. Biden to be sworn in on 20th January 2021.
Courage Igene
+1 214-335-2380
email us here
All Nations Church