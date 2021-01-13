Stowe Police/Williston VSP Barracks, Arson Investigations
SUMMARY OF INCIDENTS: After a lengthy joint investigation involving the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF), the Stowe Police Department, and the Vermont Department of Public Safety Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, a series of fires spanning from March 2019 to January 2021 has culminated with the arrest of Jeffrey Nolan, age 62 of Stowe, for eight intentionally set fires. Nolan was arrested after admitting to setting fires to the Stowe Public Library and 638 South Main Street on March 30, 2019, a chiropractor’s office at 14 Pond Street on April 18, 2019, a 3 bay garage and storage building at 120 South Main Street on June 1, 2020, a commercial building at 571 South Main Street at the beginning of August 2020, a dumpster on River Road on August 29, 2020, the Stowe Cable Vision building on August 30, 2020, and the Stowe Cable Vision building again on January 7, 2021. These 8 fires totaled well over $1.5 Million dollars in damage. Nolan was held for lack of $5000 cash bail and will be arraigned in court on January 13, 2021 to answer to 8 counts of 2nd Degree Arson.
