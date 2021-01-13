All-New RepairDesk Capital Launches

RepairDesk Capital

RepairDesk launches RepairDesk Capital, funding for growing repair businesses to help accelerate growth and scale up their operations.

ST.LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATE, , January 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- RepairDesk today launched a new program, RepairDesk Capital that provides funding for repair businesses. With RepairDesk Capital, repair businesses can hire and train technicians, purchase new inventory, open new locations, and more. The program is available for all existing and new RepairDesk users, and owners of any repair business residing in the US and Canada.The company launched its new funding program with the aim of providing repair business owners the necessary capital that they need to expand. This is a great benefit to business owners who want to scale up their business and provide better services to their customers, but lack the funds to do so.Signing on for RepairDesk Capital has a few basic requirements. Any RepairDesk user who has been in business for at least 6 months, with a monthly revenue of $10,000 and a credit score of 550+ at minimum can apply for the program. Once they’ve signed on, however, there are no fees or obligations associated with the application. Business owners will be able to pay back their amount through an easy payment plan, and applying for RepairDesk Capital will not affect their credit score negatively. Moreover, financing is available for all RepairDesk users, irrespective of the size of their business, which is great for businesses looking to take the next major leap forward.Regarding the launch, RepairDesk CEO Usman Butt said, “Since the inception of RepairDesk, our primary focus has been on providing repair stores with the best tools to streamline workflow and boost business. The launch of RepairDesk Capital is in line with this vision and is geared towards empowering repair stores with the right tools to increase customer retention and gain an edge over the competition.”RepairDesk Capital is a unique financing solution that meets the specific demands of the repair industry. It will assist its users in increasing their revenue and grow their business without involving a third-party, or using another platform. The service is now available to all repair shop owners in the US and Canada, and you can sign up now on their website ( https://www.repairdesk.co ).RepairDesk is a cellphone and computer repair shop software that makes life easier by helping you manage your work effortlessly in just a few clicks. Users can manage their repair stores with ease using a variety of features, including ticketing, invoicing, inventory management, marketing automation, payment processing, and much more. RepairDesk offers plans for all sorts of customers worldwide, and provides enough flexibility that any repair shop can sign on with them. With a subscriber base of over 1,800 users, RepairDesk is considered the world’s #1 choice in repair management software by independent store owners, and is ranked in the top category for Computer Repair Software on Capterra.You can visit RepairDesk’s website today and get started on a free 14-day trial right now.

RepairDesk: Everything You Need To Run Your Repair Store