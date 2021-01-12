LEGISLATIVE NEWS: Bronoske sworn in, starts term as state representative for 28th LD

OLYMPIA—The House of Representatives convened Monday in Olympia to begin the 2021 legislative session. The day also marked the beginning of legislative service for newly sworn in Representative Dan Bronoske (D-Lakewood). Rep. Bronoske was elected in November 2020 to replace Rep. Christine Kilduff who did not run for reelection.

Bronoske will serve on the House Health Care & Wellness and Labor & Workplace Standards Committees, as well as the Transportation Committee, to which he was named 2nd vice chair.

“I’m excited to work hard for the 28th District. As a firefighter, first responder and union member, I’ve seen firsthand how strong labor protections and equitable access to high quality affordable health care can mean the difference between life and death for our neighbors. We have a lot of challenges before us as a state, so we’ll need to cut through all the polarization and work hard to meet the needs of all people who live here.”

The House met in person today to elect their speaker for the 2021-2023 biennium and pass rules allowing the rest of session to be conducted remotely.

“While I wish I could serve my first year at the Capitol, I’m confident that the remote session procedures will actually increase transparency and access for everyday Washingtonians,” said Bronoske about the novel opportunities for public testimony in committee meetings. “This new system will allow people in our area to have their voice heard without having to take time off work, unpaid, to visit us in Olympia.”

“I appreciate all the hard work that went into making sure we could complete our business on the first day of session. Thanks especially to our State Patrol and Washington National Guard members who kept legislators and the public safe,” Bronoske said regarding the smooth operation of opening day activities that unfolded without incident.

Rep. Bronoske will introduce his first piece of legislation later this week. His bill will grant immunity protections for volunteers for programs like Community Emergency Response Teams who grant non-medical assistance during emergencies or natural disasters.

“We have a robust group of volunteers in the 28th District and around our state who have services and expertise to offer our community to help us prepare for the next disaster,” Bronoske added.

The legislature meets for 105 days this year and will adjourn on April 25.