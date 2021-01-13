Golden Race Extends Scope of Partnership with SCCG Management

The logos for SCCG Management, Golden Race, Spinmatic and Hollywood TV

Market-leading Virtual Sports firm, Golden Race, extends its US business development partnership with SCCG Management to include slot and live gaming content.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management Founder, Stephen Crystal, announced today that the scope of their US business development partnership with Golden Race is to include their Spinmatic and Hollywood TV investments..

Spinmatic was founded in 2017, producing casino games with the latest HTML5 technology. Its back-office component, SpinHub, provides access to system management, accounting, and reporting tools. Spinmatic uses the most robust Cisco firewall systems, server colocation, and the highest standards for encrypting user data, storing them with N + 1 redundancy.

Hollywood TV uses its worldwide network of studios to create a suite of live games, deployable in a multi-channel experience. For ten years, Hollywood TV has used cutting-edge technology and a team of professionals to deliver content driven by over 100 stunning hostesses to captivate players across multiple channels at any time.

Stephen Crystal, SCCG Founder, said of the event, "We are excited to bring these fantastic products to the rapidly growing US brick and mortar casino and iGaming markets. They are highly synergistic to our product lineup, and the US market circumstances and pent up demand indicate strong opportunity"

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG specializes in investment in and developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casino, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.

ABOUT GOLDEN RACE

GoldenRace is a leading developer and provider of award-winning virtual sports and betting solutions. The company offers the first real sportsbook with a virtual outcome. Based on realistic odds, our virtual sports engage players constantly, generating more than 15 million tickets per day through major partners around the world.