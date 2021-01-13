Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Global Mentorship Initiative and the University of the West Indies Announce Partnership

GMI provides mentorship opportunities for UWI students to prepare for a successful job search.

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of the West Indies Kingston, Jamaica Campus (Mona) continues to identify innovative ways to bring the world and their student body closer together and announces its collaboration with Global Mentorship Initiative (GMI).

Together, UWI and GMI are connecting business professionals with graduating students to support them as they begin their career journey. Through this partnership, students are given access to a mentorship program where they tap into experience, skills and knowledge not always found in the classroom.

Lisa Vasciannie, Associate Dean of Partnerships said “We are very excited about this opportunity. This is a great way for UWI graduating students to receive additional support with the added benefit of allowing UWI to showcase our diverse and talented student body to an international audience.”

The GMI mentorship program has been designed with the student’s busy schedule in mind. Through a series of online sessions mentors provide the tools and know-how to maneuver through the job search process.

“Establishing a professional business network, creating a personal online brand, and learning communication strategies are critical for the job search.” said Jon Browning, CEO of Global Mentorship Initiative.

Through each of the 14 one-hour sessions, students progress by building a career plan with measurable goals and build a resume/CV and LinkedIn profile that has the right keywords to stand out. Students learn what hiring managers are listening for during interviews and master techniques to answer tough questions.

Jon Browning commented, “The GMI program is about coming together. It has helped hundreds of students take control of their job search and build careers while providing mentors the chance to give back. We are delighted that UWI students are part of the GMI global family.”

Global Mentorship Initiative is a US designated nonprofit organization. To learn more about GMI mentorships, visit globalmentorship.org or contact Jon Browning at jon.browning@globalmentorship.org

