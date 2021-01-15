Announcing Future Food Asia 2021
ID Capital announces the fifth edition of Future Food Asia Awards - APAC’s premier AgriFoodTech competition, and its title partners for the FFA Conference.SINGAPORE, January 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AgriFoodTech in Asia Pacific continued to gain momentum and is pegged to attract a record level of venture and growth investment in 2020, despite headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic. While the pandemic highlighted supply chain vulnerabilities and prompted the need to rethink what food resilience means, it also accelerated trends in the region that saw consumers become more concerned with environmental sustainability and healthy lifestyles.
For the past four years Future Food Asia (FFA) has acted as springboard for innovators to blitz scale their businesses, and a catalyst in the sector. The platform has empowered 40+ early stage startups from Asia Pacific by providing them the stage to present their cutting-edge innovations and distributed over US$ 1 million in awards. As the voice of agrifood innovation in Asia Pacific, its annual Conference brings decision makers from leading agriculture and food corporations, influential investors, rising innovators and other key ecosystem players together.
For its 2021 edition Future Food Asia welcomes Cargill as its Title Partner and also to join the Jury, represented by Xiuling Guo, Managing Director, Cargill Global Edible Oil Solutions, Asia and Franck Monmont, Managing Director, Cargill Starches, Sweeteners and Texturizers, Asia. One of the world’s largest agricultural commodity traders and food processors, Cargill believes in the power of partnerships to drive long-lasting, far-reaching impact.
Supported by Singapore Economic Development Board since its inception, Future Food Asia is made possible due to the continued support from its partners:
• A*STAR (Agency for Science, Technology and Research), Singapore’s lead public research agency, once again associated to the FFA Jury as an expert partner;
• Dole Asia Holdings, is one of the world's largest producers and marketers of high-quality packaged and fresh fruit with operations covering more than 70 countries;
• Bühler, the leading global technology supplier to the food processing industry;
It also welcomes among its new partners:
• Thai Wah, the regional leader in plant based food products, a pioneer in Thailand for starch, vermicelli and noodles with a mission to serve the global consumers by creating innovation and sustainability from Farm to Shelf;
• HaoShi Foundation, a non-profit organization, which focus on fostering agrifood startups growth through innovative approaches with international perspective.
The Future Food Asia 2021 Conference will be held in Singapore and multiple satellite cities simultaneously in June 2021 and amplified virtually. Ten finalists selected by the FFA jury will showcase their innovations and compete for the US$ 100,000 grand prize, applications for which are now open at https://futurefoodasia.com/ffa2021/application/.
“Our mission is to nourish the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. The world is in a constant state of change, and we must be in constant search of fresh, new innovations to help the world thrive. We view Asia not only as a strategic region, but also as a place rich in innovations for the future. We are delighted to partner with Future Food Asia on its 2021 Edition to drive innovation in the Agrifood sector. Together, we hope to bring new technologies and new ideas to life, which will eventually benefit customers and consumers not only in Asia, but around the world”, said Marcel Smits, Chairman of Cargill Asia Pacific and Global Head of Corporate Strategy.
“In many respects this 2021 edition is a turning point for FFA. To start with, we are delighted to see regional leaders stepping in and joining global companies in this journey. Also, as the agrifoodtech sector matures, the big promise of sustainability is about to move from a state of ‘theory’ to ‘assessment’. And finally talents from all walks of life start to come to agrifoodtech. All this is conducive to new approaches to building the future of food, and we will share more about it with our community in the coming months“, said Isabelle Decitre, Founder & CEO of ID Capital.
About ID Capital
ID Capital is an investment company headquartered in Singapore specialized in the domain of AgriTech and FoodTech in the Asia-Pacific region. ID Capital is a pioneer in the agrifood sector in Asia-Pacific and has contributed effort and capital in also catalyzing the ecosystem in the region through its Future Food Asia platform launched in 2016. Its thesis is built on the fact that in this growing vertical, Asia-Pacific is the nexus between high growth and high stakes. ID Capital is also an Appointed Partner for Startup SG Equity for the AgriFoodTech sector.
About Cargill
Cargill’s 155,000 employees across 70 countries work relentlessly to achieve our purpose of nourishing the world in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. Every day, we connect farmers with markets, customers with ingredients, and people and animals with the food they need to thrive. We combine 155 years of experience with new technologies and insights to serve as a trusted partner for food, agriculture, financial and industrial customers in more than 125 countries. Side-by-side, we are building a stronger, sustainable future for agriculture.
About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)
The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency, spearheading economic-oriented research to advance scientific discovery and develop innovative technology. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit society.
As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by contributing to societal benefits such as improving outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability.
We play a key role in nurturing and developing a diversity of talent and leaders in our Agency and research entities, the wider research community and industry. A*STAR’s R&D activities span biomedical sciences and physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit www.a-star.edu.sg.
About Bühler
Billions of people come into contact with Bühler technologies to cover their basic needs for food and mobility every day. Two billion people each day enjoy foods produced on Bühler equipment; and one billion people travel in vehicles manufactured with parts produced with our machinery. Countless people wear eye glasses, use smart phones, and read newspapers and magazines, all of which depend on Bühler process technologies and solutions. Having this global relevance, we are in a unique position to turn today’s global challenges into sustainable business. We want every human being to have access to healthy food. We want to do our part to protect the climate with energy-efficient cars, buildings, and machinery. Our motto is creating “innovations for a better world.”
Bühler invests up to 5% of turnover into research and development. In 2018, over 13,000 employees generated a turnover of CHF 3.3 billion. As a Swiss family-owned company, Bühler is active in in 140 countries around the world and operates a global network of 30 production sites. More information on www.buhlergroup.com
About Dole
Dole Packaged Foods Worldwide and Dole Asia Fresh are divisions of Dole Asia Holdings, one of the world’s largest producers and marketers of high-quality fresh and packaged fruit-based products, with operations covering more than 70 countries around the world. Dole is on mission to make Nutrition & Wellness accessible to as many people around the world, as possible, reducing the gaps between people and healthy nutrition. More information at https://sunshineforall.com
About Thai Wah
Driven by our core purpose to build better lives for the global consumers, we relentlessly seek to create innovation and sustainability from Farm to Shelf better every day. With a global reach to over 25 countries around the world, building a positive impact for stakeholder communities across all aspects of our value chain from farm, sourcing, manufacturing, supply chain and delivery is our priority.
Our initiatives include community model organic farming projects to promote sustainable farming practices, usage of clean and renewable energy at our factories, and ensuring highest standards of food safety, quality and environment and health standards for our customers. As agriculture and food is SEA’s most important exports and key to sustainable economic development, we are committed to creating shared value every step of the way and we will always strive to do better and do more.
More information at www.thaiwah.com
About HaoShi Foundation
HaoShi Foundation, a non-profit organization, which focus on fostering agrifood startups growth through innovative approaches with international perspective. The major donor of the Foundation is Ting-Hsin Ho-Te Fund. The Foundation launches its HaoShi Accelerator Seed Program as the pioneer accelerator focusing on agrifood sector in Taiwan. For the purpose to boost startups and encourage entrepreneurship, the Program provides curriculums, mentor services, business connections, and investments to develop innovative solutions that address the needs of industries. The major donor of the Foundation is Ting-Hsin Ho-Te Fund. For more information, please visit https://www.hao-shi.org/home/en and http://www.tinghsinhotefund.tw/
