Adam McGill, P.E. KLJ Engineering

Virtual Public Input Meeting available January 19 to receive public input on proposed improvements to 6th Ave SE from the Heart River bridge to Main Street in Mandan

A Virtual Public Input Meeting will be available January 19, 2021 on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov, click "Public Meetings" under Quick Links. A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on January 19, 2021. This is not a live event.

The purpose of the Virtual Public Input Meeting is to receive public input and comments on proposed improvement to 6th Ave. SE (ND 1806) from the Heart River Bridge to Main Street in Mandan, ND. The project includes signal replacement, concrete pavement repair, ADA ramp improvements, lane reconfiguration, lighting, bridge repair and incidentals.

The Virtual Public Input Meeting is being facilitated by the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT), City of Mandan, and KLJ.

Written statements or comments about this project must be postmarked or emailed by February 3, 2021 to;

Adam McGill, P.E. KLJ Engineering PO Box 1157 Bismarck, ND 58502-1157 Phone: 701-355-8476

For any questions, help submitting comments, or to request hard copy materials please contact Adam McGill using the contact information above.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide:

an accessible accommodation for people with disabilities,

language interpretation for people with limited English proficiency (LEP), and

translations of written material necessary to access NDDOT programs and information.

To request accommodations, contact Atiana Beck, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT at (701) 328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.