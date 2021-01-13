Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,010 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,451 in the last 365 days.

NDDOT seeks comments on 2021 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment

NDDOT seeks comments on 2021 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on amendments to the 2021-2024 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for inclusion of a previously unpublished project in 2021 and an update to a previously published project in 2021.

  1. Microsurfacing on North Dakota Highway 57 from U.S. Highway 281 East to Fort Totten. Total Cost: $420,000

  2. Devils Lake mill and overlay on E 16th St NW & 8th Ave NW. The location of 5th Ave NW has been added. Total cost has increased from $468,000 to $574,000.

The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page, then clicking on the “2021-2024 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)” link under the Plans and Reports section.

Comments should be sent no later than January 27, 2021 to Logan Beise at NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email lsbeise@nd.gov with “2021 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.

For more information contact Logan Beise at 701-328-2139.

You just read:

NDDOT seeks comments on 2021 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.