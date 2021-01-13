NDDOT seeks comments on 2021 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment

The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on amendments to the 2021-2024 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for inclusion of a previously unpublished project in 2021 and an update to a previously published project in 2021.

Microsurfacing on North Dakota Highway 57 from U.S. Highway 281 East to Fort Totten. Total Cost: $420,000 Devils Lake mill and overlay on E 16th St NW & 8th Ave NW. The location of 5th Ave NW has been added. Total cost has increased from $468,000 to $574,000.

The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page, then clicking on the “2021-2024 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)” link under the Plans and Reports section.

Comments should be sent no later than January 27, 2021 to Logan Beise at NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email lsbeise@nd.gov with “2021 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.

For more information contact Logan Beise at 701-328-2139.