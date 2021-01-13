NDDOT seeks comments on 2021 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment
NDDOT seeks comments on 2021 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) Amendment
The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) is seeking comments on amendments to the 2021-2024 State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for inclusion of a previously unpublished project in 2021 and an update to a previously published project in 2021.
- Microsurfacing on North Dakota Highway 57 from U.S. Highway 281 East to Fort Totten. Total Cost: $420,000
- Devils Lake mill and overlay on E 16th St NW & 8th Ave NW. The location of 5th Ave NW has been added. Total cost has increased from $468,000 to $574,000.
The public is invited to view the current STIP on the NDDOT’s website at www.dot.nd.gov by clicking on “Publications” on the top of the page, then clicking on the “2021-2024 Final STIP (Statewide Transportation Improvement Program)” link under the Plans and Reports section.
Comments should be sent no later than January 27, 2021 to Logan Beise at NDDOT, 608 E Boulevard Ave, Bismarck, ND 58505-0700, or sent via email lsbeise@nd.gov with “2021 State Federal-Aid Roadway Projects” in the subject line.
For more information contact Logan Beise at 701-328-2139.