Comment Period Opens For 2021 - 2024 Rural Transportation Improvement Program Revision

The comment period for a revision to the El Paso District 2021-2024 Rural Transportation Improvement Program (RTIP) opens Jan. 14, 2021 and ends Jan. 28.

The RTIP is a short-range program developed by the District in cooperation with rural planning organizations that covers a four-year period and contains a prioritized listing of all projects proposed for federal funding. It also contains regionally significant projects proposed for state, federal and local funding in all areas of the state outside of metropolitan planning areas.

The RTIP includes all regionally significant projects funded for construction within the district during the next four years. It is a primary component of the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program that will incorporate funding for projects in rural and urban portions of the El Paso District.

A virtual public meeting was held on April 30, 2020, to gather initial community comments. Now this public comment period provides the community the opportunity to provide feedback to one revision in the plan. The El Paso District list of projects is now being adjusted prior to its approval and adoption due to statewide fiscal constraint. The revisions to the list of projects presented in April 2020 will include removing one project from the 2021-2024 RTIP. The project to be removed is 1158-05-002 in Culberson County (FM 2185 from the end of State maintenance on FM 2185 to junction with RM 3541). The new, 29-mile, two-lane highway extension would connect Van Horn to Orla and RM 652 via 3541. Proposed revised letting would be 2024.

The proposed revision and online comment sheet are available online at www.txdot.gov and can be located by performing a keyword search including “2021-2024 RTIP El Paso District.” Residents without internet access, may call (915) 790-4200 to ask questions about the project and access project materials at any time during the project development process.

If interpretation or translation services are needed or you are a person with a disability who requires an accommodation to review the project materials or submit information, please contact Rebecca Reyes at (915) 790-4200 or email no later than 4 p.m. CT, at least three business days before the date on which you would like to review the project materials or submit information.

Written comments may be submitted by mail to the TxDOT El Paso District Office, Attention: Rebecca Reyes RE: 2021-2024 RTIP, 13301 Gateway Blvd. West, El Paso, Texas 79928 or by email. All comments must be received on or before Jan. 28, 2021.