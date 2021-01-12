Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
WYNG Now: COVID-19 Vaccine Interview

                                     

Two COVID-19 vaccines have been rolled out and are being administered across the country. Despite progress on the vaccine front, misinformation continues to spread. In a series of updates, we will continue to provide COVID-19 vaccine facts and information. Master Sgt. Jackie Marshall interviews Staff Sgt. Nolan Budweg, as he shares his experience about receiving the vaccine. He also answers some common questions about the vaccine.

