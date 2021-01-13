ISOOnline meets ISO Certification requirements during Covid-19
USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Release: January 11, 2020. For Immediate Release
Mr. Jamie Mayall, founder and CEO of ISOOnline™ – a leading international ISO enterprise with offices in the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates – was recently recognized as a “quality management expert to follow” by the leading and well-respected ISO documentation provider Advisera.
ISOOnline™ came into existence over in 2012 to with a mission of developing a more streamlined approach to assist globally oriented companies meet regulatory guidelines, when achieving ISO9001, ISO14001 & ISO45001 Almost a decade later, Mr. Mayall’s leadership has helped ISOOnline™ grow internationally; it now caters to clients in Africa, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and the European Union. In fact, during the COVID-19 pandemic, ISOOnline™’s client base has grown by 77%, showcasing how business has only become further internationally connected, making ISO certification more necessary than ever.
Even more impressive is that the company has managed to accomplish so much without losing its place at the forefront of ISO industry, helping clients obtain genuine ISO certificates in the reliable, accredited, and professional manner for which ISOOnline™ has become known. To this day, ISOOnline™ makes getting your ISO certificate as easy as possibly while adhering to strict global standards.
“We are proud of our nearly decade-long track record of helping businesses achieve their ISO certification goals while upholding regulatory requirements,” says Mayall. “As we move into the company’s second decade, we intend to stay at the forefront of what we do: helping businesses save time and money by gaining ISO certification with us online.”
Connect with ISOOnline™: info@isoonline.com
Connect with ISOOnline™: info@isoonline.com
