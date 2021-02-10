LSI Consulting Expands with Invenio to Accelerate Business Growth

LSI Invenio

WALTHAM, MA, USA, February 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSI Consulting and Invenio Business Solutions are delighted to announce a merger of two market leading SAP solution providers which will deliver significant benefits to existing customers and drive growth globally.

LSI is a leading provider of SAP enterprise solutions to government, utility, healthcare and educational institutions, while Invenio is a world-class SAP enterprise solution provider and consultancy for the Public Sector focused on tax and revenue management and for the Private Sector focused on media and entertainment, consumer packaged goods (CPG), manufacturing and pharmaceutical domains.

The new organization is the premier global SAP partner for public services, with considerably extended capabilities. Customers will benefit from end-to-end business solution and service portfolios to help them maximize the value of their digital transformation and reach success faster in the public sector. LSI has a preeminent position in the United States and Canada, while Invenio has a strong presence in Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Revenue synergies are vast and global. In terms of scale, proforma revenues and EBITDA for year ending 31st March 2021 are expected to be north of $100m and 20% respectively, with over 1,000 employees.

The expanded capabilities of the new organization, which has SAP, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform accreditations, include:

• Leading tax and revenue management solution and service offerings.

• GovOne, accelerated template-based ERP solutions specifically adapted for public services, for the global market.

• World-wide experience serving high-profile public sector authorities, including tax authorities, educational institutions, and healthcare organizations.

• SAP Cloud solutions such as Ariba and SuccessFactors.

• Unique solutions for CPG, manufacturing and pharmaceutical companies in USA.

• Specialist finance solutions for media and entertainment across broadcasting, studios, print and publishing, coupled with deep experience and technical expertise.

Invenio and LSI have forged remarkably similar profiles. Both companies are renowned for their technical expertise and specialist focus, exceptional customer service, profitable growth, and engaged workplace cultures. The aligned cultures and values of both companies will ensure a seamless and transparent trusted advisor approach to helping customers make the move to next-generation enterprise business suites. The organizations will continue to build on the leadership the two companies have established to create a new level of customer experience, while strengthening and growing strategic partnerships.

The new business will operate as a single entity while maintaining its respective brands. Accordingly, the Invenio Board of Chairman Geoff Neville, CEO Arun Bala, CFO Steve Coxhead, and BGF Investor Alex Snodgrass will be joined by CEO of LSI Steve Roach.

Arun Bala CEO of Invenio commented: “Our growth is driven by a deep sense of commitment to customer and employee success, and by a vision to be recognized as one of the best technology consulting companies in the world in our chosen domains and markets. . Our aspiration is to deliver our unique offerings for the public sector focused on tax and revenue management and for the private sector focused on media and entertainment, consumer packaged goods (CPG), manufacturing and pharmaceutical domains to customers across the North American market, thereby establishing a global footprint and achieving significant growth. We’re delighted to join forces with LSI, a well-respected SAP-based provider in public services and private sector, with a track record of delivering success in the North American market. Our customers will now benefit from end-to-end solution and service portfolios to help them succeed with their digital transformation goals. Our remarkable alignment in values and culture will help the combined organization deliver even greater value to our customers, markets and employees.”

“Public services are in a period of revolution, where truly breakthrough digital transformations are being conducted at a breadth and pace like never before,” said Steve Roach, CEO of LSI. “As a long-term partner to regulated industries, our purpose is to accelerate the impact of these advancements through deep customer partnerships and by leveraging secure and cutting-edge technologies engineered by SAP to create the intelligent public enterprise. Invenio is a highly regarded player in the tax and revenue management space and shares our commitment to solution-oriented customer partnership and a superlative customer experience. We will leverage our collective history and complementary solutions to enable our customers’ success and ultimately to improve the lives of constituents around the globe. We’re proud to join forces with their first-class team and to continue our journey together.”

About Invenio

Invenio, founded in 2006, is an award-winning consultancy, headquartered in Reading, UK, which solves complex business challenges with innovative digital solutions, based on SAP technology. The company has specialist expertise and deep experience in the public sector and select industries across the private sector, including media and entertainment, CPG, manufacturing, chemicals, and pharmaceutical industries. Invenio provides end-to-end solution and service offerings which include integration, mobility & portals, and advanced analytics. Recognized for leading SAP S/4HANA implementations and creating industry-specific solutions, Invenio continues to deliver the future by transforming organizations into intelligent enterprises across the public and private sectors. Invenio has offices in the UK, Germany, Mauritius, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan, India, Fiji, and the USA. Learn more at www.invenio-solutions.com

About LSI

LSI empowers government organizations to run better and improve citizens’ lives by empowering agency services personnel, reducing operational cost and complexity and effectively managing risk and compliance. Since its founding in 1998, LSI has been developing and configuring SAP software specific for public sector, education and healthcare markets. Fast forward to the digital age and LSI continues to transform public organizations by leveraging SAP's next-generation Cloud technologies. LSI provides the full gamut of offerings from advisory, IT and business strategy, implementation (cloud or on-premises), hosting, support and migration services. For more information, visit www.lsiconsulting.com