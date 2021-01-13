SecureCo Announces Appointment of Vice Admiral T.J. White to Advisory Board
Admiral White Brings 33 Years of Distinguished Service, Including USCYBERCOM Leadership, to SecureCoNEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SecureCo, Inc. (“SecureCo,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”), which offers a zero-trust platform for data-In-transit network security and continuity, today announced the appointment of Vice Admiral T.J. White (ret.) to its advisory board. The advisory board provides guidance to SecureCo management on a range of strategic considerations, including security technology and product design, government and industry requirements, and commercialization opportunities.
VADM White served in the United States Navy from 1987 to 2020 with his most recent tour as Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. Tenth FleetCyber/U.S. Navy Space Command. He previously commanded the Cyber National Mission Force/USCYBERCOM, served as director for intelligence/J2, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and was a deputy director, Tailored Access Operations, NSA. VADM White holds degrees from the United States Naval Academy, the Naval Postgraduate School, and the National Defense University. He began his career as a surface warfare officer aboard the USS Missouri (BB-63).
Over his 33 years of military service, VADM White gained unparalleled insight and experience in cyberspace security and intelligence operations across the Department of Defense (“DoD”), and in coordination with other federal agencies and international partners. In his joint and service command roles, he promoted the agency’s mission of defending the DoD information networks, providing support to combatant commanders for execution of their missions around the world, and strengthening the ability of the United States to withstand and respond to cyber attack.
“SecureCo is excited to welcome Admiral White, whose experience garnered over a distinguished military career aligns very well with our objective to offer enhanced cybersecurity capabilities to the U.S. federal government.” said Alex Harrington, CEO of SecureCo. “We believe we will benefit greatly from his thought leadership and deep insights into the technology requirements of the military and intelligence community.”
ABOUT SECURECO, INC.
SecureCo offers a zero-trust platform for data-In-transit network security and continuity for enterprise and government clientele. Our novel cyber tradecraft uses obfuscation and evasive routing techniques to hide identity attribution, offering superior confidentiality, privacy, and cyber resiliency. These capabilities are powered by our software-defined mesh network that masks sender and recipient traffic, making it resistant to eavesdropping, tampering, and disruption, even in adversarial network environments. Our technology is well suited for telework, mobile, IoT, or other secure network applications in which safe transport of sensitive information is paramount. For more information, please visit: https://secureco.com.
