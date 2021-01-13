Secured Communications Hires Wall Street Veteran to Lead Fundraising and Acquisitions
Christopher Pace Joins Secured Communications as Director of Financial Markets & Strategy
Having been in the venture capital business for over 20 years and seen thousands of companies over time, it was easy for me to recognize the unique opportunity that lies ahead for the company & team. ”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Secured Communications, the global leader in safeguarding corporate communications, announces the hiring of Christopher Pace, MBA and Wall Street Veteran, as Director of Financial Markets & Strategy. Mr. Pace will spearhead the company's capital fundraising efforts, investor communications, and play a key role in executing the company's acquisition strategy.
— Christopher Pace
Mr. Pace joins the firm in the early stages of the company’s premier enterprise corporate communications product, Mercury, an ultra-secure, unified platform that offers encrypted messaging, high-definition videoconferencing, audio calls, file sharing and other functionality, all in one protected ecosystem. The communications suite and 24/7 concierge level service are available to vetted enterprise customers in the healthcare, education, and financial industries.
“Battle-tested Mercury is now available to the corporate world where it is in a position to properly address and protect against the vast cybersecurity risks associated with what will be the new working normal: a combination of working in an office, from home and from anywhere in the world. With cyberattacks and intrusions a daily occurrence, organizations are in need of better communications solutions which incorporate security, ease-of-use and ultra-high quality audio and video in one platform,” stated Christopher.
He continued, “I am honored to join an innovative, highly-respected management team which has carefully built an organization and culture that provides its customers with ultra-high quality, secure communications services, as well as peace of mind. Having been in the venture capital business for over 20 years and seen thousands of companies over time, it was easy for me to recognize the unique opportunity that lies ahead for the company and team. I could not be more excited about the future.”
Robert Wilson, the company’s CEO, commented, “The cybersecurity space has undoubtedly been one of the hottest sectors for investment activity over the past year. As we enter the next stage of our rapid growth, we are happy to welcome such a seasoned professional to help us navigate the financial markets.”
Chris has over 20 years of Portfolio Management and Investor Relationship (fundraising) experience in alternative and traditional assets. Chris has built successful businesses with teams at BNY Mellon (WestLB Mellon Asset Mgt/Siguler Guff) and Rogers Casey. His expertise is in fund-raising, portfolio construction, manager selection, direct investing (co-investing). Chris has discretionary investment experience with private equity funds and companies in: venture capital, growth equity, buyouts, real assets, distressed debt, mezzanine and special situations.
He was a member of teams that raised over $1 billion in total commitments and has strong relationships with the GP and LP communities: pension funds, fund-of-funds, endowments, foundations, advisors, insurance companies, family offices and consultants. Chris has led or participated in over 60 fund and co-investment deal teams. He was a member of investment committees and that committed over $2 billion to investments.
Chris received an MBA (Finance and Marketing) from Columbia Business School and a BA in Mathematical Economics from Wesleyan University.
About Secured Communications
Secured Communications is the global leader in safeguarding communications. Developed in partnership with former senior FBI and global law enforcement leaders, the company’s suite of products protects information with the most advanced and intuitive encrypted solutions. Its platform is trusted by counterterrorism professionals, public safety agencies and vetted corporations worldwide.
Mercury, powered by Secured Communications, allows users to host ultra-secured high-definition video conferences, make secure calls, send messages, and share files seamlessly, all within a single application interface.
Secured Communications views its clients as partners and offers first class concierge support in addition to providing customization services and integrations to help them manage their most sensitive communications and stay in control of vital information. Secured Communications is HIPAA, FIPS and GDPR compliant, among others.
For more information, please visit www.securedcommunications.com/mercury-enterprise.html.
