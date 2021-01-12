From: Hanson, Craig

Sent: Saturday, January 12, 2021, 14:14 hours

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21B500072

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 01-12-21 at 10:30 hours

LOCATION: 6821 Rt. 7, Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: Motor Vehicle Crash

OPERATOR #1: Benji Hodgdon

AGE: 29

ADDRESS: Fairfax, Vermont

OPERATOR #2 : Juan Ponce Rivera

AGE: 41

ADDRESS: Elizabeth, New Jersey

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01-12-21 troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to a report of 1two vehicle crash at 6821 U.S. Rt. 7 in Ferrisburgh. Upon arrival it was discovered that Operator #1, Hodgdon, had attempted to make a U-turn to proceed northbound. As Hodgdon turned left to cross the southbound lane his vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer traveling southbound. The tractor trailer was driven by Operator#2, Rivera.

Hodgdon’s car, a 2010 Kia, was impacted on the drivers side and was a total loss. Rivera’s tractor trailer, a 2009 Volvo, sustained minor front end damage.

Hodgdon was transported by EMS to UVM Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Rivera was not injured.

U. S. Rt. 7 was closed for approximately 25 minutes before both vehicles were removed from the scene.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

TROOPER CRAIG HANSON

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEW HAVEN BARRACKS