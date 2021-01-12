Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
From: Hanson, Craig

Sent: Saturday,  January 12, 2021, 14:14 hours

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

               

CASE#: 21B500072

STATION: New Haven Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 01-12-21 at 10:30 hours

LOCATION: 6821 Rt. 7, Ferrisburgh

VIOLATION: Motor Vehicle Crash

 

OPERATOR #1: Benji Hodgdon

 AGE: 29

ADDRESS: Fairfax, Vermont

 

OPERATOR #2 : Juan Ponce Rivera

AGE: 41

ADDRESS: Elizabeth, New Jersey

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 01-12-21 troopers from the New Haven Barracks responded to a report of 1two vehicle crash at 6821 U.S. Rt. 7 in Ferrisburgh. Upon arrival it was discovered that Operator #1, Hodgdon, had attempted to make a U-turn to proceed northbound. As Hodgdon turned left to cross the southbound lane his vehicle was struck by a tractor trailer traveling southbound. The tractor trailer was driven by Operator#2, Rivera.

 

Hodgdon’s car, a 2010 Kia, was impacted on the drivers side and was a total loss. Rivera’s tractor trailer, a 2009 Volvo, sustained minor front end damage.

 

Hodgdon was transported by EMS to UVM Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. Rivera was not injured.

 

U. S. Rt. 7 was closed for approximately 25 minutes before both vehicles were removed from the scene.

 

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

 

TROOPER CRAIG HANSON

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEW HAVEN BARRACKS

 

Motor Vehicle Crash

