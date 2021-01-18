Brandmotion’s UTV Camera System Offers Offroading Adventure and Confidence
SummitView is the latest addition to Brandmotion’s growing roster of UTV offroading safety equipment
The Powersports category represents a huge and growing market, and there is a great opportunity to make off-roading more accessible to a wider number of enthusiasts.”SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandmotion has released the latest in its popular SummitView™ series of off-road camera systems. The SUTV-2010 and SUTV-2020 products come with a high-definition 1080p resolution monitor and camera system for clear, crisp video — making it easier to navigate with confidence.
For drivers who need better visibility behind their vehicle, the SUTV-2010 provides a single-camera high-definition rear vision system. For the owner who needs to see both behind and ahead when trail riding, the SUTV-2020 provides a dual-camera system to focus on the ride without needing a trail spotter. The SUTV-2020 system also features a dual-channel DVR so enthusiasts can relive their adventures time and time again.
The SummitView UTV Rear Vision System easily mounts to the rear of any off-road vehicle. It is designed to be especially helpful for backing up on tight trails and is equipped with infrared technology to deliver superior nighttime vision. The 7″ LCD display monitor offers a rugged roll cage bracket that can fit any standard roll cage tubing.
SummitView is the latest in Brandmotion’s growing roster of UTV safety equipment. It’s very difficult for drivers to see to the side or behind an offroad vehicle, and many UTVs don’t come with mirrors, creating a 180-degree blindspot. Hundreds of off-road fatalities occur every year, but the SummitView system promises to help reduce them.
“The Powersports category represents a huge and growing market, and there is a great opportunity to make off-roading more accessible to a wider number of enthusiasts,” said Lucas Frank, Brandmotion President and COO. “We take a lot of pride in understanding our customers and identifying new products that provide unique value for them.”
The UTV market is an exploding segment for vehicle accessory suppliers. Experts expect the UTV industry to see a boom from $11 billion in 2018 to about $14 billion by 2025. About 82% of owners have purchased or plan to purchase upgrades to their vehicles, and UTV upgrade spending is up over 50 percent since 2018.
Brandmotion’s SummitView UTV Camera System was named runner-up for Best New Powersports Product at SEMA’s inaugural SEMA360 online trade event in 2020. It was selected from more than 2,200 products in the SEMA360 New Products Showcase — a lineup that represented the most innovative and cutting-edge automotive aftermarket products that will become available in 2021.
About Brandmotion: Since 2005, Brandmotion has been working continuously to reduce the number of lives lost on our roads due to traffic accidents. Specializing in the design, integration, and distribution of emerging automotive safety technology, Brandmotion is a recognized leader among aftermarket installers of mobile electronics. The company was awarded 2018 SEMA Best of Show Award, 2018 SEMA Best New Van/Pickup/Sport Utility Product Award, 2016 SEMA PRO Manufacturer of the Year honors at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
Learn more at www.brandmotion.com
Brandmotion UTV Camera Systems