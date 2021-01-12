Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 988 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 203,328 in the last 365 days.

Jackpot Alerts!

More Than $1 Billion Combined Mega Millions® and Powerball® Jackpots

JACKSON, MISS–As of 11 a.m. CST, the Mega Millions jackpot for tonight, January 12, just jumped again to an estimated annuity jackpot of $625 million! The new cash value is now estimated at $458.8 million.

The Powerball jackpot for tomorrow, January 13, remains at an estimated annuity jackpot of $550 million. The cash value is estimated at $411.4 million.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

###

You just read:

Jackpot Alerts!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.