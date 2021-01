(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser issued Mayor’s Order 2021-004 to extend a pause of various activities in the District until Friday, January 22, 2021, at 5 am.

Even for those activities that are not paused by Order, the Mayor strongly encourages residents to be cautious and to limit their exposure to other people so as to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The full Order is available at coronavirus.dc.gov/phasetwo.