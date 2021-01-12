Bilberry Extract May Improve Memory and Help Reverse the Cognitive Decline Experienced with Aging
Bilberry may improve short-term memory, navigational skills, balance, and coordination. Compounds in bilberries may help aging neurons communicate again.
We like to call Bilberry the brain berry. We encourage people to learn more about the possible health benefits of consuming Bilberry extract by reading the Bilberry FAQ at www.LindenBotanicals.com.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Of all the berries for brain health, Vaccinium uliginosum, more commonly known as Bilberry and Bog Blueberry, may be the most highly valued for its healing and rejuvenating powers. Clinical studies suggest it can improve memory and help with age-related cognitive issues. In fact, it may reverse the cognitive decline some people experience with aging.
Bilberry extract may help rejuvenate the mind, provide meditation support, and increase clarity of thought. It’s also frequently used to support the treatment of cognitive deficits and to improve learning and memory. Studies have found that consumption of bilberry may improve short-term memory, navigational skills, balance, and coordination. Compounds in bilberries seem to jumpstart the brain in ways that help aging neurons communicate again.
“We like to call Bilberry the brain berry because of the support it provides for brain health,” says Linden Botanicals owner Michael Van der Linden. “Bilberry is one of the richest natural sources of anthocyanins. These polyphenolic components give bilberry its blue/black color and high antioxidant content, and they’re believed to be the bioactives responsible for its many reported health benefits.”
According to Herbal Medicine, bilberry may improve vision, and “it has been reported to lower blood glucose, to have anti-inflammatory and lipid-lowering effects, and to promote antioxidant defense and lower oxidative stress. … [B]ilberry is of potential value in the treatment or prevention of conditions associated with inflammation, dyslipidemia, hyperglycemia or increased oxidative stress, cardiovascular disease, cancer, diabetes, and dementia and other age-related diseases.”
“The high antioxidant content of berries helps protect brain cells from damage by harmful free radicals, which can damage cells, causing illness and aging,” Van der Linden says. “Consumption of berries, including bilberry extract, may also change the way the neurons in the brain communicate with each other, working to prevent inflammation that can lead to brain cell damage. We encourage people to learn more about the possible health benefits of consuming Bilberry extract by reading our Bilberry FAQ.”
Bilberry interacts with the respiratory, circulatory, digestive, nervous, renal, and integumentary body systems. Today, it’s recognized that bilberries may offer a wide range of health-related benefits, including antioxidant, antitumorigenic, anti-inflammatory, hypoglycemic, and antimicrobial effects. Linden Botanicals sells Bilberry (Vaccinium uliginosum) bulk extract and 100g boxes of SAVVY Brain Health (Bilberry extract) in its online store.
