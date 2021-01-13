Soft Robotics Announces Preferred System Integrator Program

JLS Automation, an early adopter of Soft Robotics’ products and the first member of the Preferred System Integrator program in the U.S.

BEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soft Robotics announced today that JLS Automation has joined its Preferred System Integrator program. JLS has demonstrated expertise in tackling some of the most challenging automation problems facing food and beverage manufacturers. This partnership will enable JLS to accelerate its growth in the food and beverage sector, and unlock the benefits of robotic automation for even more customers in this fast-growing category.Soft Robotics’ Preferred System Integrator Program is an initiative to help integrators win more business with Soft Robotics’ technologies such as the mGrip modular gripping system. mGrip enables machine builders to deliver reliable, high performance picking solutions for applications that couldn’t previously be automated due to challenges with delicate and variable objects. Through this program, integrators will benefit from personalized application support, product training, and growth opportunities with Soft Robotics’ far-reaching network in the Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods spaces. The program aims to solve difficult end-user automation problems by connecting them with trusted integrators that have proven track records of success."Soft Robotics and JLS Automation have been working together for years to solve some of the hardest primary product handling problems,” said Mark Chiappetta, COO of Soft Robotics. “We're excited to take our relationship to the next level and to together enable the bakery, produce, protein, and dairy industries as they continue their push to automate and drive greater productivity, lower costs, and address labor challenges. I personally look forward to working more closely with Craig [Souser] and his team to support our existing customers and to grow both of our businesses and I'm delighted that he signed JLS up to be the first of Soft Robotics' Preferred Systems Integrators in the U.S. Market.""We're looking forward to our continued fruitful partnership with the Soft Robotics team,” said Craig Souser, President & CEO of JLS Automation,” “Soft Robotics’ technology has enabled us to win new business in previously difficult to automate spaces like bakery and confections. The food and beverage industry is under mounting pressure to increase the throughput, safety, and efficiency of the rapidly evolving food supply chain. We believe Soft Robotics’ revolutionary gripper system is the key to ushering new industries into the factory of the future."An example of Soft Robotics’ success is the JLS-led project with Just Born Quality Confections, the maker of marshmallow Peeps. The soft and delicate nature of the end-product made it difficult to automate with traditional robotic technology. With Soft Robotics’ technology in hand, JLS was able to win this important project and automate Just Born’s packaging line, handling 13 different SKUs. More here Interested in learning more about Soft Robotics and how we can help solve your automation challenges? Visit www.SoftRoboticsInc.com About Soft RoboticsSoft Robotics is an industry-leading and award-winning technology company that designs and builds automated picking solutions using proprietary soft robotic grippers, 3D machine perception, and SoftAI™ artificial intelligence. The company’s transformational robotic automation solutions enable machine builders to solve the hardest piece picking problems in industries like food processing, consumer goods production, and logistics.Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include Calibrate Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, FANUC, ABB Technology Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, Tekfen Ventures, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.About JLS AutomationJLS Automation supplies simple, easy-to-use hygienic robotic packaging solutions for the food industry that solve complex packaging challenges. Designed for sanitary environments, JLS custom vision-guided primary and secondary robotic packaging systems are user-friendly, easy to operate, fast to start-up, and ensure both worker and food safety. The company’s proprietary robotic tooling and high-speed leak detection systems have been awarded several patents. JLS prides itself on offering unrivaled partnership and aftermarket support to its customers. Visit www.jlsautomation.com for more information.