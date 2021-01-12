Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Daily Update 1-12-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 12, 2021, there have been 1,664,418 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 103,203 total cases and 1,634 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old female from Putnam County, a 77-year old female from Marion County, a 55-year old male from Cabell County, a 77-year old female from Lewis County, an 85-year old male from Wyoming County, a 72-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old female from Mason County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, a 57-year old male from Cabell County, a 72-year old female from Upshur County, an 83-year old female from Gilmer County, an 84-year old female from Boone County, a 96-year old female from Wood County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, a 78-year old male from Randolph County, a 64-year old male from Gilmer County, a 58-year old male from Tyler County, an 84-year old female from Wayne County, a 72-year old female from Brooke County, a 95-year old male from Mason County, a 67-year old male from Monongalia County, a 75-year old male from Pleasants County, 96-year old female from Jackson County, an 82-year old female from Jackson County, a 57-year old female from Mercer County, a 65-year old female from Jackson County, a 76-year old female from Jackson County, a 79-year old male from Lewis County, a 92-year old male from Wood County, an 82-year old male from Jackson County, a 59-year old female from Marion County, an 87-year old male from Monongalia County, a 66-year old male from Jackson County, a 90-year old male from Wood County, a 92-year old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year old female from Grant County, a 79-year old male from Monongalia County, an 85-year old female from Randolph County, a 79-year old male from Jefferson County, and a 64-year old female from Monongalia County.

“The loss of additional lives is painful to report,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.  “To these families, we extend our deepest sympathy and commitment to continue working to end transmission of this deadly virus.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,088), Berkeley (7,597), Boone (1,228), Braxton (633), Brooke (1,654), Cabell (6,101), Calhoun (177), Clay (288), Doddridge (320), Fayette (2,063), Gilmer (506), Grant (882), Greenbrier (1,914), Hampshire (1,175), Hancock (2,200), Hardy (1,011), Harrison (3,742), Jackson (1,411), Jefferson (2,828), Kanawha (9,853), Lewis (663), Lincoln (954), Logan (1,992), Marion (2,580), Marshall (2,433), Mason (1,232), McDowell (1,095), Mercer (3,534), Mineral (2,264), Mingo (1,666), Monongalia (6,157), Monroe (757), Morgan (784), Nicholas (856), Ohio (2,906), Pendleton (410), Pleasants (692), Pocahontas (425), Preston (2,043), Putnam (3,348), Raleigh (3,356), Randolph (1,589), Ritchie (465), Roane (365), Summers (585), Taylor (853), Tucker (403), Tyler (447), Upshur (1,188), Wayne (1,993), Webster (198), Wetzel (833), Wirt (270), Wood (5,857), Wyoming (1,339).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.  Such is the case of Tucker County in this report. 

The COVID-19 dashboard is located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov and shows the total number of vaccines administered. Please see the vaccine summary tab for more detailed information. 

