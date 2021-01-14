COASTAL KIDS HOME CARE BUYS NEW BUILDING TO EXPAND CHILDREN'S HEALTH CARE PRACTICES
NONPROFIT FOR SICK CHILDREN URGES FOR COMMUNITY SUPPORT
The Rodgers Center for Children’s Health will become a cornerstone of care for children living with illness and disability for many years to come”SALINAS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do you do when an anxious mom of a medically fragile child has her fears compounded by COVID-related stresses? If you are Coastal Kids Home Care, California’s only provider of specialized pediatric home health services for children living with illness and disability, you continue family-centered services uninterrupted. Visit nurses don enhanced PPE and continue vital care; social workers step in to help families access community food and financial resources; and masked counselors meet patients in the backyard to maintain connection with vulnerable children during this complex time.
— Kelli Mullen Brown, Coastal Kids Home Care Development Director
This year respite nurses at Coastal Kids Home Care provided 50,000 hours of in-home care for children with complex medical conditions last year – a fourfold increase over the last two years. Since it was founded in 2005, the non-profit has provided more than 70,000 in-home visits to more than 9,000 medically fragile children.
But the non-profit is bursting at the seams and needs help. Coastal Kids Home Care is close to the finish line of its 15th Anniversary Capital Campaign. The non-profit needs to raise $233,000 to reach its $2.2 million goal.
Due to COVID, the non-profit agency – which serves children in Monterey, San Benito, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties – saw its demand for pediatric palliative care admissions triple because in the current climate, hospitals were, and continue to be, a scary place for families with medically fragile children. Additionally, Coastal Kids has seen the number of children and teens accessing its mental health counseling services increase by 40% during the pandemic.
The agency is bursting at its physical seams as well. As its team of nurses, social workers and counselors continues to expand, the group has outgrown its 900-square-foot office. Thanks to donations from The Central California Alliance for Health ($1.2M); T.J. and Valeta Rodgers ($300K) and the Sally Hughes Church Foundation ($200k) among others, Coastal Kids Home Care has been able to purchase and renovate an 8,000 square-foot building in Salinas. The new Rodgers Center for Children’s Health will house clinical and administrative management, and outpatient therapy.
Its current office is the organizations’ ninth home in 15 years, so the Coastal Kids team is ecstatic to move into its permanent home in February, said Kelli Mullen Brown, Coastal Kids Home Care Development Director. “We are so grateful to our lead donors for their generous support. The Rodgers Center for Children’s Health will become a cornerstone of care for children living with illness and disability for many years to come,” she said.
An additional $233K is needed to complete the project. Those monies will fund a new roof and air conditioning, and allow funds to be set aside for ongoing maintenance. The agency also welcomes in-kind donations.
Margy Mayfield co-founded Coastal Kids Home Care in June of 2005. After more than two decades as a pediatric nurse, Mayfield knew what children living with serious illness craved most – to simply be home. Children thrive when they can sleep in their own beds, eat their favorite foods and spend time with their friends. Mayfield’s idea was simple but revolutionary. With an exclusive focus on pediatrics, Coastal Kids is able to bring high-quality, compassionate home care to children with serious or life-limiting illness – all at a low cost to families and community healthcare dollars.
About Coastal Kids Home Care
Coastal Kids Home Care is California's only nonprofit pediatric home health agency, improving the quality of life for children healing from injury or short-term illness, coping with chronic condition or developmental delays, and those facing the end-of-life.
