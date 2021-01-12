Lumiere International Pageantry Pte Ltd – Singapore Raise 226 Cooking Stoves for Johor Flood

Malaysia Johor Flood JUSTINA QUEK FOUNDER & CEO OF LUMIERE INTERNATIONAL

SINGAPORE, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Winter Monsoon’s heavy rains in Malaysia this year has dehomed at least 20,000 evacuees in the states of Johor, Pahang, Perak, Selangor, and Terengganu. With the confirmation of at least 3 deaths in Johor and a serious pandemic floating around, the survivors are in dire need of help. The Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) is raising money to buy stove to help the affected flood victims in Johor. The Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC), one of the country’s largest voluntary and humanitarian service organizations, is where the spirit of “muhibbah” and unity comes alive when there is a natural calamity or disaster. Every time the call for help is sounded, MRC volunteers without fail would respond to render aid to those in need irrespective of race, creed or social status. This is especially evident during the seasonal annual floods when MRC staff and volunteers are often the first at the scene to render all necessary assistance to those affected.

In respond to this situation Lumiere International Pageantry Pte Ltd – Singapore lead by by Ms. Tan Quek Justina SB raised 226 cooking stoves for Johor Flood in just one day. These items will be given to residents in Johor who have lost everything during this flood.

Lumiere International Pte Ltd, a Singapore Owned Company Initual by CEO & Founder Lumiere International Pageantry Ms. Tan Quek Justina SB..