Mrs Worldwide Organisation donation drive, "FEED THE ORPHANAGE A MEAL IN BATAM – INDONESIA has been achieved 500 meals package within 2 hours since launched in Mrs. Worldwide Organisation facebook last night on 10th January lead by the founder of Lumiere International Pte Ltd, a Singapore Owned Company by Ms. Tan Quek Justina SB. It amazing, within few hours we have raise 530 meals to the Batam orphanage, we must have a good heart and we love Batam said Justina

Mrs Worldwide Organisation donation drive, "FEED THE ORPHANAGE A MEAL IN BATAM – INDONESIA program initiated by Lumiere International Pte Ltd - Singapore and Mrs Worldwide Organisation in collaboration with Fusion Adventure, P.T. Anugerah Destinasi Sejahtera an Indonesian company that carry brand name a “ Fusion Adventure “ appointed as National Director by Lumiere International Pte Ltd, a Singapore and SI EGG-CELLENT food outlet in Batam. The 500 meals packages will be distributed to orphanages centre in Batam. The food distributions to be schedule in January 2021 on the second, third and fourth week of the month, apart from the first 3 orphanages centre which has been mentioned earlier very soon will announce others orphanages centre names

People of Batam would like to Thank You to Lumiere International Pageantry queens for the supports. An appreciation to the followings:

1) Lumiere International Pageantry -20 meals

2) Michelle Lim - Mrs Singapore World Peace 2021 - 10 meals

3) Nalini Nallinni Mrs Malaysia Asia Pacific Tourism 2021-10 meals

4) Gurdev K. Sharma Mrs Asia Worldwide 2021 -10 meals

5) Subhashini Rama Linggam -Mrs Asia Global Universe 2020 -10 meals

6) DrShana Yong Mrs Malaysia Global Universe 2020 1-0 meals

7) Lee Sharon Mrs Singapore Dazzling Beauty 2018 -10 meals

8. Chantel Lee Mrs Singapore Worldwide 2018 -20 meals

9) Lim York Mun Andrea Mrs Singapore Asia Pacific Cosmopolitan 2021 -10 meals

10) Fanelle Chua Mrs Worldwide 2019 -50 meals

11) Daphne Neo Mrs Singapore Asia Pacific All Nation 2021 -10 meals

12) Vienna Charmaine Then Mrs Singapore Worldwide 2019 2nd runner up -20 meals

13) Connie Steven DE Silva Miss Singapore Cosmopolitan 2019 -10 meals

13) Phyllis Tan Asia Pacific Queen of substance 2019 Diamond Queen -10 meals

14) Younhi Park Mrs Korea World Peace 2021 -20 meals

15) Richard Wong Asta Academy Pte Ltd -10 meals

16) Hayati Rahim Asia Pacific Queen of Substance 2017 Blue Sapphire Queen - 10 meals

17) Vithya Raj Mrs Singapore Worldwide 2021 top finalist -30 meals

18) Agnes Lin Mrs Singapore Worldwide 218 2nd runner up -10meals

19) Shan Shan Lim Asia Pacific Queen of substance 2020 Diamond Queen30 -meals

20) Evel Yang Mrs Singapore Worldwide 2021 -30 meals

21) Evon Cheng Mrs Malaysia Asia Pacific All Nation 2021 - 10 meal

22) Emi Cheong Mrs Singapore Global Universe 2021 - 10 meals

23) Karen Chua - 10meals

24) Lenny Khairani Jemaat Mrs Singapore Asia Pacific Tourism 2021 - 10 meals

25) Desmond Png LYNX Corporate Limousine 車师傅高级专车集团 - 40 meals

26) Hui Lin Tan Blooms and Buds Sg - 10 meals

27) Lyn Misdar Miss Singapore Lumiere International World 2017- 10 meals

28) Gladys Chan Miss Singapore Cosmopolitan 2018 -10 meals

29) Lynn Lee Mrs Singapore Asia pacific Global 2021 20 meals

30)Cecilia Ang Mrs Global Universe 2020 Noble Queen Ambassador -20meals

31)mahalakshume Yogarajah - Miss Singapore Lumiere International World 2018 - 10 meals

** Total meals donated : 530 meals

Mrs. Worldwide is a pageantry organisation owned by Lumiere International Pte Ltd, a Singapore Owned Company by Ms. Tan Quek Justina SB. Holding its 3rd edition this year, the past year winner includes; Mrs Worldwide 2017 – Triinu Akimseu from Estonia ; Mrs Worldwide 2018 – Duong Thuy Linh from Vietnam. Ms Tan Quek Justina SB organized pageants with 2 main purposes: To promote women empowerment in the World; and to promote Singapore by bringing these different country delegates to her home country to show the world the amazing Singapore. The slogan promotes ‘ Live Healthy’ Love Unconditionally; respect Nature’.