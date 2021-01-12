Salsa Kings Has Free Salsa Dance Lessons Available on Its Mobile App

One of Miami’s leading Latin dance studios has released dance lessons on its mobile app at no cost.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings announced today that it has free salsa dance lessons available on its mobile app.

“We invite everyone to download our app today from the Apple App Store or Google Play to access these free lessons,” said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings.

The app features include private dance, group dance, live support, ways to connect, and more. In fact, one customer review of the app highly recommends users to download it.

“I have been to several Salsa Schools and learned from instructors at a top-level, but Andres and Jeanette truly do care that you learn to dance no matter the level you are in and most important have fun when learning,” the reviewer wrote. “Their patience and techniques will sharpen your skills for those who already know how to dance, and for the beginners, you will be learning and dancing faster than you think. I definitely know this school is second to none, and you will definitely learn how to dance and also be part of a family at SalsaKings. Come and see for yourself.”

The availability of free dance lessons on the Salsa Kings app comes on the heels of Salsa Kings’ students winning 16 medals, including gold at the Miami Latin Dance Championships (MLDC).

Fernandez explained that the MLDC opened Casino (Cuban-style salsa) category, giving all levels of students the opportunity to represent their talent. Salsa Kings, which also won Miami’s Rueda de Casino Dance Competition held in February 2020, competed in 18 categories, placing in 16 and takes home 10 first place in amateur and Pro-am levels starting from teen all the way up to over 40.

“This is an amazing accomplishment for our students, and we could not be prouder of everyone who competed and trains at our studio,” Fernandez said of Salsa Kings, which recently moved to a new location at 13944 SW 8th St #209 Miami, FL 33184 (the second floor of the San Miguel Shopping Center).

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, and Jose Alberto “El Canario” and more.

In addition to the success of Salsa Kings’ students, the company, according to Fernandez, is also gaining popularity on one of the world’s hottest social media platforms. Salsa Kings has gained more than 20K followers on TikTok.

TikTok is one of the fastest-growing social media platforms in the world, which presents an alternative version of online sharing. It allows users to create short videos with music, filters, and some other features. TikTok has 800 million active users worldwide, and the app has been downloaded more than two billion times on the App Store and Google Play.

Those interested in Latin dance styles can follow the company @salsakings on TikTok.

For more information, please visit https://salsakings.com/blog/.

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

